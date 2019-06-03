Changes are coming to Rapid City's garbage collection service that will prohibit some residents from setting their trash out in alleyways.
Residents living along Mount Rushmore Road and West Boulevard as well as some living in the Rapid City's north side received postcards from the City Solid Waste Division over the weekend informing them that their garbage and recycling containers will need to be placed in the street effective June 17.
City Public Works Director Dale Tech and Assistant Director of Public Works Dan Coon said Monday that cutting service to alleyways will make it easier for waste workers to pick trash up in a safe and timely manner. Many alleyways are nearly too narrow for trucks to drive down unscathed, Tech said, and property damage has occurred in the past as a result.
The officials could not immediately say how many residents would be affected by the change.
Tech urged residents who are concerned about their ability to adhere to the new guidelines, either because of mobility issues or a lack of easy street access, to contact the Solid Waste Division.
“We totally and completely understand that there will be instances where people can’t get their garbage to the street for one reason or another, and we will certainly work with those customers,” Tech said.
Tech acknowledged that many residents have already reached out to give their feedback, not all of which has been positive.
Among the critics of the change is City Councilmember Darla Drew, who took to Facebook over the weekend to condemn it.
Speaking with the Rapid City Journal by phone on Monday, Drew said the move is not only inconsiderate of older residents but is unfair to those living in the West Boulevard Historic District, whom she said are already held to high standards of property management. Drew also said that she privately voiced her concerns to public work officials.
"There’s some common sense that’s lacking here,” she said.
Because the change was operational in nature, Tech said it did not need to be considered by the city council for approval.
While the deadline for the change is not being moved back, Tech said alternate considerations for collection can be made on a case-by-case basis. He added that a public meeting with the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association is in the works where the changes will be discussed.