Multiple city offices will close Friday in observance of Good Friday, impacting transportation and garbage services.
Both RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not be operating Friday nor will the city landfill be open. Waste collection has also been suspended; residents are instead being directed to set out their trash one day early.
The landfill is slated to reopen Saturday for regular hours.
City fire and police department administrative offices will be closed as well, although shift operations will continue as normal.
While the Rapid City Library will remain open Friday and Saturday, it will close Sunday for Easter, as will the swim center. Also closing for Easter will be the Ice Arena.
Both the Ice Arena and the Swim Center are extending open hours ahead of the holiday. Open swim will be held from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. today, and from 1 to 6:15 p.m. Friday. Public skating will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 9 on Friday, and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, with additional hours from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center administrative offices and box offices will open at noon Friday. Airport service will not be affected.
All county offices will be open Friday. State courts, however, will close Friday until Tuesday. Federal court will not be affected by the holiday.