Predictions swirling about Rapid City Hall over the past week pointed toward a relatively short, painless budget hearing season.
But following Wednesday evening, when the Rapid City Council discussed Mayor Steve Allender’s 2019 budget proposal for the first time, a shift in expectations may be in order.
Wednesday’s hearing ended without any formal action by the council other than to set another hearing for Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall and tentatively schedule a third hearing for Aug. 29 at the same time and location. Wednesday's approximately 90 minutes of discussion centered primarily on a debate between council members over whether Allender’s proposed budget depicted a city struggling to collect revenue or a city with a spending problem.
Alderman Steve Laurenti and Alderwoman Amanda Scott echoed their refrain from last year’s budget hearings when they railed against the city’s use of undesignated cash to balance the budget and its propensity to collect additional monies using the consumer price index (CPI), an inflationary index expressed through a percentage that accounts for the increased cost of doing business. For 2019, the CPI is set at 1.7 percent, meaning the city could collect up to an additional $285,379.
No use of undesignated cash is planned for 2019 most likely due to the fact that, as Finance Director Pauline Sumption made clear after Wednesday’s meeting, there is none left over. The city used about $1.4 million to balance the 2018 budget and more than $3 million for the 2017 budget.
Regardless, Laurenti still characterized the proposed budget as unbalanced because its projections included collecting the full CPI and raising building permit fees to a flat rate of $5.50 per $1,000 of a home’s valuation, which the city has estimated would raise an additional $203,000 in 2019.
“Spending has been the problem,” Laurenti said.
Later, Allender called on the council to consider the budget and proposed building permit fee increases separately if it would help the proceedings.
Overall, a 0.95 percent increase in the city’s general fund revenue collections is projected for 2019, at $66,132,849, compared to 2018, at $65,513,350. General fund expenditures are projected to rise by 0.24 percent, from $60,373,726 in 2018 to $60,518,494 in 2019.
The approximately $5.5 million surplus of revenue compared to expenditures represents the city’s interdepartmental charges — charges between city departments for services provided from one department to another — and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILT), or payments made to the city by entities that do not pay property taxes due to their tax-exempt status.
Broken down, the city’s general fund revenue is predominantly comprised of sales tax (44 percent), property tax (27 percent), interdepartmental charges and PILT (9 percent), grants (5 percent), sales of goods/services (5 percent), and license and permit fees (4 percent).
As Rapid City experiences sagging economic growth, sales tax collections, and farm income simultaneous to an increase in population and geographic footprint, the 2019 proposal calls for a broad stall of city expenditures.
Exactly half of the city’s general fund expenditures in the proposed 2019 budget will go toward public safety, with public works projects (19 percent), parks and recreation expenses (13 percent), city administration (6 percent), community development (5 percent), the city library (5 percent) and various arts and culture support (1 percent) capturing most of the remaining funds.
As in his budget presentation last year, Allender lamented the city’s reliance on sales tax collections, calling it “the single most volatile source of income.” Allender and Sumption continue to balk at estimating when and how much the city can expect to receive in online sales tax collections.
The city’s enterprise, special revenue and internal service funds amount to another $104,855,697 in the proposed 2019 budget, a 0.82 percent increase compared to 2018, though those funds generally break even by charging users for the services they provide.
Overall, without having any undesignated cash as a fallback to balance the 2019 budget, Allender’s proposed general fund expenditures remain relatively flat across most city departments.
The police department’s expenditures rise 0.9 percent and the fire department’s rise 4.5 percent, though the fire department’s jump is mostly accounted for by the return of four firefighters who recently finished a tour of duty overseas.
An 18 percent jump in the Mayor’s Office budget can be attributed to the addition of city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker’s salary into the Mayor’s Office while a 12.6 percent jump in the Community Development department’s budget comes from the expenditure of $350,000 that was recently received in a federal transportation grant.
Notably, the city’s expenditures for the soon-to-be-opened city/county Restoration Center —recently given a logo and new name, “Care Campus: Restoring Mind, Body & Spirit" — will jump almost 24 percent from $611,227 in 2018 to $757,013 in 2019, as the city and Pennington County split the remaining operational costs once various grants are accounted for. The center will increase the number of county beds under various social service programs from 36 to 83.
As evidenced by last year’s budget proceedings, when cuts to various arts/culture and volunteer programs caused an uproar, the most notable cuts in Allender’s 2019 proposal may be an almost across the board 2.5 percent cut in the city’s contributions to the Chamber of Commerce, Journey Museum, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Performing Arts Center, Lifeways program, Dahl Arts Center, Early Childhood Connections and various health and human service organizations.
But unlike last year, the council seemed more receptive to the cuts this time around.
“They have to share in the burden like all the departments do,” Salamun said, noting that some groups have affiliated non-profits dedicated to helping raise funds for the organizations while city departments have no such support.
“I think this is a tightening-our-belts year," Salamun continued. "Sometimes you have to do that, and I think this year is one of those years.”