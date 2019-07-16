Rapid City is assembling a citizen task force that could revive, revise or possibly discontinue its anti-discrimination commission.
The city is currently taking applications for a working group that will evaluate the viability, necessity and effectiveness of the Human Relations Commission, which investigates and mediates discrimination complaints within city limits. The commission hasn't met since October, when Mayor Steve Allender put it on hold following its failure to assemble a quorum.
In the time since it first met in 2009, the commission has grown both in terms of authority and jurisdiction. In 2014, the Rapid City Council adopted an ordinance expanding the scope of entities the commission can investigate for discrimination to include employers, employment agencies, labor organizations, schools, landlords, real estate agents and businesses.
That same ordinance gave the commission power to issue subpoenas, cross-examine witnesses and order remedies in discrimination cases.
But since the commission formed, few residents have stepped forward to file official complaints. Only 55 complaints were submitted between 2009 and 2014, according to the Rapid City Attorney's Office, and only two of those resulted in a hearing.
Between 2014 and 2018, just 14 complaints were filed.
City officials previously said that the drop in the number of complaints had something to do with changes made to the filing procedures. Prior to 2014, an individual could file a formal complaint with the city attorney's office in person. Currently, he or she must call the office instead and then meet with city attorneys for a secondary screening if the complaint involves discrimination on the basis of race, gender, religion or against another protected class.
If the attorney's office finds merit in the complaint, he or she will file it formally. Upon reviewing the complaint, the commission can choose to dismiss it, transfer it to the state Human Rights Commission, or work to resolve it on its own.
Currently, five of the seven seats on the city's commission are vacant. In order to be considered for a seat on the commission, a resident must first submit an application.
After reviewing an application, the mayor can appoint a commission member who the city council must then confirm. The deadline to apply for the task force is Friday. For more information, call the mayor's office at 394-4110.