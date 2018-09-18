The majority of Pennington County commissioners seem to have resolved contention over its rules of order and whether the board made a mistake in revisiting an item last month.
Tuesday's meeting started much like the board's previous meeting on Sept. 4. During a motion to approve the agenda, Commissioner George Ferebee made a substitute motion that sought to move up a request from him and Commissioner Mark DiSanto to revisit the board's policy regarding reconsideration of action taken by the board.
As during the Sept. 4 meeting, that request was listed as one of the last items on the regular meeting's agenda (item 20). Ferebee's substitute motion sought to have the item be one of the first considered by the board.
"Like I said last time, we need to decide before the meeting continues on if we're going to follow the policies that we’ve established or not," he said.
Commissioners voted 2-3 against the motion, with Ron Buskerud, Lloyd LaCroix and Deb Hadcock voting to leave the agenda items in the original order. The original agenda order was approved 3-2, with Buskerud, LaCroix and Hadcock voting in favor of it and Ferebee and DiSanto voting against.
It's the same motion tactic Ferebee tried during the Sept. 4 meeting, when it was also voted down. As he did on Sept. 4, Ferebee abruptly left the meeting Tuesday after his motion failed.
On Sept. 4, Ferebee did not return to the meeting. The remaining commissioners voted unanimously to continue the matter to this week's meeting so Ferebee could be present for the discussion.
During Tuesday's meeting, which lasted about 6 hours, Ferebee did return at 10:32 a.m., about an hour after he left. He remained until 1:45 p.m., then left again and did not return.
That meant he was not present when the board arrived at the agenda item discussion requested by he and DiSanto.
Commissioners this time chose to move forward with the discussion, which centered on the commission's Aug. 21 meeting when it revisited an item from its Aug. 7 meeting about allowing the Pennington County Health and Human Services director to apply for a grant to fund a mental health resources assessment in western South Dakota.
That item was reconsidered at the request of Buskerud, who on Aug. 7 voted against allowing the proposal. On Aug. 21, Buskerud requested the board visit the item and changed his vote. The motion then passed 3-2, with Buskerud, LaCroix and Hadcock voting to allow the grant proposal submission, and Ferebee and DiSanto voting against.
Ferebee, who voted against the motion both times, argued on Aug. 21 that revisiting the motion violated an amendment to Robert's Rules of Order that the county board had adopted in January, because Buskerud did not ask during the Aug. 7 meeting to have the item put on the agenda for the next meeting.
Jay Alderman, with the Pennington County state's attorney's office, said because of how the motion failed, there was more than one way for the county to reconsider it, and no points of order had been violated.
DiSanto, who had also questioned whether the reconsideration was allowed, said Tuesday that after studying the board's policies and visiting with Alderman, he is satisfied the board didn't violate any rules. The situation, however, did likely violate the spirit of the policy, he said.
"Because I think our intent was to prevent things from being brought back again," DiSanto said. "I think that's what the whole argument is. ... Once the decision was made, the decision's made and you can't keep bringing it back."
Buskerud said he agrees with that philosophy, and suggested revisiting the board's policy to make the wording stronger. However, Alderman said if the board wants to make it so a motion or anything related to it could never be revisited, it would have to adopt a policy that breaks with Robert's Rules of Order.
LaCroix said what happened with the grant application votes was a rare case, which makes creating such a policy unnecessary.
As a discussion item, there was no action taken on the matter.
LaCroix did, however, suggest putting a discussion item on the board's next meeting agenda regarding commissioner attendance. His comments seemed directed at Ferebee, though LaCroix never named him directly.
"The last two or three meetings we've had a commissioner up and walk out, and I'm very disappointed," he said. "I think we need to talk about and address it."
In other business, the board:
- Approved a request to annex Prairie Acres Mobile Home Park, near 1980 Seger Drive, into Rapid City limits.
- Voted to accept a bid from Motor Coach International for $575,323 and to authorize the Pennington County Sheriff's Office to buy a 2019 MCI prisoner transport bus.
- Sitting as the Board of Adjustment, rescinded their Sept. 4 vote on a planned unit development request from Dan and Nancy Evangelisto for a specialty resort development in the Custer Trails subdivision in rural Pennington County; the board also rescinded its vote on a set of conditions requiring the Evangelistos to make a tent permanent by putting up wooden walls within a year and a wooden roof within three years. Alderman advised the rescinded votes were necessary due to a 2-2 tie vote on Sept. 4 on a set of conditions, which meant the item should have been continued and rendered the board's subsequent votes regarding the issue as invalid. On Tuesday, the board then voted to approve the three-year roof condition for the structure, and to approve the overall PUD request with other conditions as previously allowed.