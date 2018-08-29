Rapid City officials are seeking to amend city ordinances in preparation for the arrival of emerald ash borers to western South Dakota.
The insects, which are exotic beetles native to Asia, are known for their insatiable appetite for ash trees. Since 2002 when first discovered in Michigan, they’ve slowly spread in all directions, leaving a path of ash-tree destruction from Canada to Louisiana.
Estimates peg the number of ash trees in Rapid City limits at about 40,000: 4,000 on city land or in city parks, 10,000 along city streets and 26,000 on private property.
As part of the proposed law changes being considered at today’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting, language would be added to a code-enforcement ordinance giving the city the right to inspect and remove trees from private property that are dead, diseased, insect-infested or have obvious visible defects.
In those cases, property owners would be notified in writing by the city and given time to remove the infested tree. If an owner fails to comply, the city can remove the trees with the abatement costs assessed to property owners.
The proposed ordinance amendment includes language adding “insect infested” in the description of trees that should be removed and allows trees to be declared a public nuisance. The ordinance also prohibits the storage of wood declared to harbor or contain pest infestation.