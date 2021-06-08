County Republican Women's group to host home rule debate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Mason, spokesperson for People’s Rule, will present the opposing viewpoint.

People’s Rule is a ballot question committee that is opposed to home rule.

Frankenstein said the debate will last for about 45 minutes. No questions will be taken, but Green and Mason may be available for questions before or after the event.

During the meeting, the group will also hear updates from the state’s congressional delegations’ offices as well as Gov. Kristi Noem’s office.

The meeting is open to the public. Tickets are available for the luncheon at $20 with registration before June 14 or $25 at the door, although Frankenstein said those who hope to eat should RSVP at least three days in advance. There are also $5 tickets for others to attend without lunch, although they’re welcome to water and coffee. The event is free for students.

The buffet luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the debate starting around noon at the Alex Johnson Ballroom. The meeting will end around 1 p.m.

People can register online at eventbrite.com. Only cash and checks will be taken at the door.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

