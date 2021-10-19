 Skip to main content
Department of Health recommends medical cannabis rule revisions
medical pot

State legislators will consider five rules to the state medical cannabis program at the Rules Review Committee special meeting on Monday.

The state Department of Health announced the updated recommendations Friday, which includes amended rules for extended plant counts, limits on inhalable products, packaging, warning labels and advertising.

The five rules were voted down during the Sept. 13 committee meeting where members approved most of the proposed regulations from 124 pages of recommendations.

Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the Department of Health, said that the department took into consideration the discussions and feedback from the Legislative Interim Rules Review Committee meeting.

According to the revised regulations, no cardholder under 21 years of age would be able to possess inhalable cannabis products. The new recommendation removed the cap of no more than 4 grams of concentrated cannabis with THC content greater than 60% and in smokable form.

Download PDF Dept. of Health cannabis recommendations

“The Interim Rules Review Committee felt that including the potency for concentrated products is not within the statutory authority of the Department of Health,” Bucheli said.

The department also removed requiring practitioners to explain why an extended plant count wouldn’t create an “undue risk of diversion or abuse” from the regulation recommendation.

“Given how other sections of the proposed rules were drafted, we felt this provision was unnecessary — thus it was removed,” Bucheli said.

The committee will consider the recommendations at 7 a.m. Mountain Time on Oct. 26.

Proposed changes can be found at medcannabis.sd.gov.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

