Despite threats to his home and D.C. office, Rep. Dusty Johnson plans to attend Biden inauguration

After a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson said he believes the “violence is going to continue to reverberate,” but feels safe to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Johnson, who voted to certify the Electoral College results, has received multiple threats of violence to his offices in D.C., he said, as well to his home in Mitchell. All threats were turned over to authorities who are investigating them. One had a South Dakota connection.

The Mitchell Police Department “has really stepped up and is keeping a much closer eye on us,” the second-term congressman said. He said he still feels as though he has a “pretty secure and safe home environment,” noting he has a home security system and “we’ve got guns that are for the purpose of home protection.”

People also posted photos of his home and address to “angry Facebook pages,” he said. “We’ve worked with authority to have that content taken down.”

“It’s not like this is just a single lone wolf,” Johnson said. “The degree of outrage and anger within the political system is as high as I’ve seen it in the couple decades that I’ve been following politics.”