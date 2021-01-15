Despite threats to his home and D.C. office, Rep. Dusty Johnson plans to attend Biden inauguration

After a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson said he believes the “violence is going to continue to reverberate,” but feels safe to attend President-elect Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.
Johnson, who voted to certify the Electoral College results, has received multiple threats of violence to his offices in D.C., he said, as well to his home in Mitchell. All threats were turned over to authorities who are investigating them. One had a South Dakota connection.
The Mitchell Police Department “has really stepped up and is keeping a much closer eye on us,” the second-term congressman said. He said he still feels as though he has a “pretty secure and safe home environment,” noting he has a home security system and “we’ve got guns that are for the purpose of home protection.”
People also posted photos of his home and address to “angry Facebook pages,” he said. “We’ve worked with authority to have that content taken down.”
“It’s not like this is just a single lone wolf,” Johnson said. “The degree of outrage and anger within the political system is as high as I’ve seen it in the couple decades that I’ve been following politics.”
An additional sense of security has come from the U.S. Air Marshals, National Guard and a “whole host” of federal and local law enforcement agents “who have transformed the Capitol grounds into a far more secure environment,” Johnson said.
“There are a lot of staffers and a lot of members of Congress who you can tell aren’t comfortable being back on campus,” he said. “The events of January 6 are going to impact a lot of people. I think the full impact and the full carnage of January 6 are not going to be understood for a long time.”
Last week when Johnson was in Washington, D.C., he said he saw “literally thousands of National Guard, a thousand Capitol Hill police, and 10-foot tall fencing erected on an outer perimeter with razor wire at the top.”
“It did not look like the D.C. it resembled a few days before,” he said.
Johnson said he and his 15-year-old son, Max, plan to attend the Biden inauguration together. Max looks forward to chronicling his dad’s experience that day on Dusty Johnson’s official Instagram page.
Johnson said he believes the Capitol complex will be “one of the safest places on the planet” on Inauguration Day.
“Some people have asked about the risk. I think an opportunity for him to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience is far more important than I think the remote risk would be, particularly given the fact that the new security measures that the incredible law enforcement presence,” Johnson said, noting they will be required to get COVID-19 tests in advance of the event.
Johnson said he wants South Dakotans to know that regardless of how they voted on Nov. 3, they should view Jan. 20 “as a new beginning.”
“I have no doubt that Joe Biden will make a number of proposals that I will be vehemently opposed to and that’s healthy. That’s a part of the American system,” Johnson said. “We can disagree on policy matters while still remembering what we have: a constitutional republic with democratically elected leadership. That’s a blessing that too many of us take for granted.”