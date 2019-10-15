The Rapid City Public Works committee unanimously voted Tuesday to send a $1.18 million project to the city council for approval. Funding for the 20 blocks of lighting upgrades would be covered by Vision Funds.
The project was conceived to address safety and walkability concerns downtown. If approved, more than 400 street and pedestrian scale poles would be utilized along Main and St. Joseph streets from East to West boulevards. To improve efficiency, the new lights would use LED bulbs. Current poles and fixtures were installed in 1991.
According to a report by Skyline Engineering, "This project fulfills a long overdue need in downtown Rapid City. In 1990 the city designers planned for pedestrian scale poles to be added to the Business Improvement District. As such, much of the infrastructure required was installed, thus minimizing the surface disturbances not to mention the disturbance to the businesses."
Committee member Bill Evans asked if all of the parties affected by the change had been included in the process.
"When we are spending that much money and redoing lighting, it makes a huge aesthetic change in the community," Evans said.
Public Works Director Dale Tech said the project had buy-in from members of the downtown area.
"They received input from all of the property owners downtown," Tech said. "I believe it goes all the way back to 2014."
Tech also said the project would produce more and better lighting for less money by using energy efficient systems.
"The new fixtures will last a lot longer and have a lot less maintenance so that is a bonus," Tech said.
Sidewalk exception sought
The committee also voted to deny an exception that was requested by a local business. Shane Delbridge of Hermanson Egge was representing the Coca Cola Bottling Company. The company is building a 3,600-square-foot storage building north of a similar storage building to the east of their plant.
Delbridge told the committee that the area has sporadic sidewalks.
"The owner just wants to postpone the sidewalk," Delbridge said. "He wants to make a sidewalk that goes somewhere."
He said there is no sidewalk around North Plaza Drive in that area. He said the owner would put in the entire length of sidewalk in the future if someone came in and put a sidewalk in to meet it.
Staff had recommended denying the exception request.
Committee member Lisa Modrick voiced support for the exception.
"I always point out that we have several areas of sidewalks that go nowhere," Modrick said. "We need sidewalks, but this is a perfect example of the exceptions that needs to be approved. If you look at the maps, it doesn't align with anything."
Tech told the committee that the staff denial was consistent with the city's ordinance.
"This is an easy build with no terrain issues so we didn't waive it," he said.
The committee voted to deny the request. The vote was 4-1 with Modrick as the lone dissenting vote.
The Public Works Committee also received an update from employees about Saturday's Household Hazardous Waste event.
More than 600 vehicles were serviced and more than 2,500 gallons of hazardous materials were collected. The event cost the city about $80,000, but it also resulted in more than 1,900 pounds of non-perishable food and $400 being donated to Feeding South Dakota.