Surrounded by friends, family and Rapid City officials, Mayor Steve Allender celebrated his election to a third term in office in the ballroom of the Hotel Alex Johnson on Tuesday night.
Allender, the former police chief, received 6,237 votes, or 75 percent of the vote, while Natalie Stites Means, the challenger, received 2,114, according to the Pennington County Auditor's Office. He will be the first mayor to serve a four-year term.
"I have a contract with the people of Rapid City for the four years to provide professional, ethical public service in their best interest. And that's something I take very seriously," Allender said following the announcement of his victory.
Moving forward, Allender said he plans to form task forces dedicated to studying both the structure of Rapid City's government and the function of its quashed human relations commission.
Although he told the Rapid City Journal he was pleased with the outcome of the election, Allender chided the electorate for what he saw as poor turnout on their part. Only 19 percent of Rapid City's nearly 44,680 registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday.
Reflecting on his campaign, Allender said he felt the race for mayor was clean but admittedly divisive. Race issues, he said, appeared to take precedent over questions of public policy.
Speaking with the Journal outside of the Cave Collective, where her watch party was held, Means disagreed.
"I think the civil rights of Native Americans are an important issue, and that is not just because I am a Native American woman. It is because civil rights are important to a civil society," she said.
Despite losing her bid for mayor, Means said she felt that her campaign was successful in the sense that it mobilized members of Rapid City's Native American community for a political cause and promoted civic engagement. Addressing her friends, family and fellow candidates, she remarked that garnering even 25 percent of the vote signified an accomplishment.
Saying that the Native American vote is "a sleeping giant" worthy of attention, Means added that she was concerned over the fact that both Rapid City and Pennington County's websites listed inaccurate polling place locations until well into election day.
During the municipal election, voters also weighed in on five seats on the city council.
In Ward 1, Councilmember Lisa Modrick earned a second term. She received 1,551 votes, or 77 percent of the vote, to non-profit educator Terra Houska’s 471 votes.
In Ward 2, former Stevens High School Orchestra Director Bill Evans won the seat of councilmember Steve Laurenti with 489 votes, or 53 percent of the vote. One Rapid City Co-Founder Ramona Herrington, the second candidate in the Ward 2 race, finished with 425 votes. Laurenti did not seek re-election.
There will be runoff elections, meanwhile, in Wards 3 and 4 as none of the candidates received a 50 percent plus one majority of votes.
In Ward 3, Attorney Gregory Strommen had 893 votes, 43 percent of the vote, followed by college professor Jeffrey Bailie with 439, or 21 percent of the vote. Those two will meet in the runoff election. The other two candidates in Ward 3 were Native American advocacy worker Stephanie Savoy, who had 319 votes, and former political communications specialist Brittany Richman with 405 votes.
In Ward 4, City Council President Amanda Scott, who received 394 votes, or 31 percent of the vote, will be in a runoff election with Lance Lehmann, the night manager of the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street. He received 465 votes, or 39 percent of the vote. Tim Johnson, the third candidate in Ward 4 and owner of the local Howard Johnson Inn, earned 365 votes.
Incumbent Darla Drew finished strong in Ward 5 with 1,352 votes, or 72 percent of the vote. Her opponent, digital media specialist Cante Heart, had 526 votes.