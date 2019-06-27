Scyller Borglum, a Republican legislator from Rapid City, issued a news release Thursday that indicates she may challenge U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds for the Republican nomination for Senate next year.
A person serving as a press contact for Borglum sent the release to the media. It says Borglum will make an announcement Monday.
"After listening to numerous South Dakotans across the state, I have made a thoroughly considered decision regarding the upcoming U.S. Senate race," said a quote from Borglum in the release.
Borglum plans to announce her decision and a vision for the future at a series of events in Rapid City, Chamberlain and Sioux Falls, the release said.
"I will successfully bring forth this vision to create smaller government, rebuild immigration policy, and improve health care access and affordability," Borglum said in the release. "Unlike many politicians, I have achievable, common-sense, conservative solutions for these real problems affecting all South Dakotans."
Borglum was a political newcomer in 2018 when she was elected to serve as a state representative, which is a part-time position. She also works at RESPEC in Rapid City as an engineer.
Rounds, who is the only one of South Dakota's two U.S. senators whose term ends next year, has indicated he plans to run for re-election. He formerly served two terms as South Dakota’s governor before being elected to the Senate in 2014.
A spokesman for Rounds did not immediately respond to the Journal’s request for a comment.
Borglum foreshadowed her potential run for the Senate in April when she issued a news release accusing U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., of using intimidation to discourage her from challenging Rounds.
Johnson, in response, acknowledged meeting with Borglum but characterized the meeting as friendly and said he had tried to provide her with good counsel.
South Dakota's primary election will be June 2, 2020, and the general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.