A paving project along Fulton Street in west Rapid City is causing delays for voters trying to access a polling location, according to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker.
The Precinct 3-1 polling place at the Jackson Heights apartments has been open the entire day but voters need to "be patient and persistent," Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said the city sent workers and added signs to the area to let voters know that the polling place is open, but they may need to wait longer to turn onto Fulton Street and make the short drive to the high-rise apartments.
Simon Contractors was hired by the city to pave Fulton Street and was expected to finish the project before election day but recent rain got in their way, Shoemaker said.
Cindy Mohler, Pennington County auditor, said her office called the Secretary of State Office to see if her office can open a new polling site, but the state office said it's not allowed, and voting hours are only extended when a location is closed for at least two hours.
You have free articles remaining.
The Auditor's Office doesn't call each polling place to make sure there is no construction going on, and construction workers don't call her office to ask if they're working near a polling place.
"We've not had a problem with it in the past," she said.
Mohler said she will see how the construction impacts voting to decide if her office needs to make any changes in the future.
Voting is open until 7 p.m.