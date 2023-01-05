Jones announces bid for fourth term; Nordstrom, Salamun won't seek re-election

The new year is a transitional time, and members of the Rapid City Council are announcing some big changes.

Dr. Patrick S. “Pat” Jones announced his intent to run for re-election to represent Ward 1. Jones is finishing his first three-year term, and has previously served four terms on the Lead City Council.

After graduating from Central High School and Black Hills State University in the 1980s, Jones spent 16 years teaching West River. Receiving his master’s from South Dakota State University in 2001, he became assistant principal at Stevens High School and later principal at Central High School. He got his doctorate in administration and education from the University of South Dakota in 2010 and continued working in education until his retirement in 2015.

He has officiated high school sports for more than three decades, served in various roles at music events, and continues to be involved with ministry at South Canyon Lutheran Church.

Jones works in human resources at a national hardware store chain, and during his first term on council served on the Board of Trustees for the Rapid City Public Library, Parking Authority Board and Board of Directors for the Humane Society. In a press release announcing his candidacy, Jones said he believes he’s made a positive impact in his district in street repair, responding to constituent concerns, and providing ongoing support for first responders.

Jones wrote that he wants to continue to serve the area that he loves and make sure all voices are heard.

“I have always tried my best to listen to those around me, no matter what their last name was, income level, or skin color, and take in what people say about an issue before arriving at a decision,” he wrote.

Jones uses a walker after a severe car accident in 2018, which resulted in two lengthy back surgeries years later. In the release, he wrote that his disability is relevant to his public service.

“It continues to prove that those with a disability – being born with the condition or by a tragic twist of fate – can be productive members of society and contribute to their community,” Jones wrote.

He and his wife, Marcy, have been married since 1991 and they have an adult daughter.

On the flip side, Ward 2 Councilman Ritchie Nordstrom will serve the last day of a 12-year public service career on July 3.

Nordstrom, who was born and raised near Madison, South Dakota, graduated high school and enlisted in the Navy, where he served from 1967 to 1971. He was stationed in Japan and Vietnam during his service, and assisted with a crew that picked up Apollo 14 from the South Pacific.

During his time in Rapid City, Nordstrom has served on the Water Environment Federation, been a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and taught dance classes at the Career Learning Center. He’s been involved with sustainability and also serves as the liaison with the Rapid City Youth City Council.

He worked for the City of Rapid City for more than 30 years as an industrial waste technician before retiring in 2011. Nordstrom was elected to his council seat that year and has served since.

In a press release, Nordstrom said he came onto the council wanting to fix potholes, something the city now spends about $20 million a year doing, believing they could do more with additional funding and contractors.

“I believe the current issues are crime, homelessness, housing and staffing shortages,” Nordstrom wrote. “If the voting citizens of the city are at best a 19% turnout for the mayor’s race, it is not too hard to figure out that these issues will remain.”

He praised the progress the city has seen, from the work of Elevate to Journey On, and said he looks forward to more success with projects like Block 5 and The Elements.

“The future of this city looks to be very good and positive,” Nordstrom wrote.

Nordstrom told the Journal that he’ll find something to do after leaving council, but the first order of business will be a nice vacation in the Hills unplugged from technology.

Ward 3 Councilman Jason Salamun said after Tuesday’s City Council meeting that he would not be seeking re-election to his council seat this year.

Salamun is finishing his second term on the council and previously served as president from 2017 to 2018. His resume highlights a diverse career in business and marketing, and he currently serves as the chief of staff and executive pastor at Fountain Springs Church.

A graduate of Black Hills State University and a U.S Air Force veteran, Salamun has served in a variety of roles during his public service, including as liaison for Elevate Rapid City, the Board of Directors for the Central States Fair and Visit Rapid City.

He previously told the Journal that he’s still deciding on a run for mayor.

Steve Allender was elected mayor in 2015 and made the announcement in August that he wouldn’t seek re-election. Ward 5 representative Laura Armstrong announced her candidacy for mayor in early December. She joins former Ward 1 councilman Ron Weifenbach in the race; no other candidates have entered the race as of Wednesday.