Larry Larson re-elected as mayor of Box Elder

Larry Larson will remain as Box Elder’s mayor for another three years.
There were 470 votes cast in the sole race in the city on Tuesday. Larson received 290, while opponent and former city council member Scott Allen received 180.
Box Elder election officials counted the votes by hand while members of the public, city staff, Larson and Allen counted by tally.
Larson felt his confidence grow as the votes were counted.
"It gradually was going further and further ahead, so I was pretty confident we would have it in the bag," he said. "I was confident all the people that I talked to were going to get out and vote and make it happen. We accomplished a lot of things over the last six years, and I think everybody showed they want us to continue in that direction."
Allen declined to comment on the election.
Larson said he plans to focus on the city’s infrastructure to prepare for the anticipated growth over the next three to five years.
He said he may be presenting a road project to the city council at an upcoming meeting. He also said the Ellsworth Road sidewalk project should be beginning soon, and that the city is working on finding grants for other projects.
Larson has served as mayor since 2015 when he defeated incumbent Mayor William Griffiths.
Allen is a former city council member that was expelled from his seat in April 2019 for alleged misuse of power, disorderly conduct and conflicts of interest. He was accused of engaging in threatening behavior, using profanity against city officials, using his position to benefit his business and more in an eight-page resolution.
James Brown and Michael Knight will maintain their council seats for Wards 1 and 2. Richard Davis will assume the Ward 3 seat. All three will serve three-year terms.
The Box Elder City Council will see the official canvass at its June 15 meeting.
