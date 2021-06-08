Larry Larson re-elected as mayor of Box Elder

Larry Larson will remain as Box Elder’s mayor for another three years.

There were 470 votes cast in the sole race in the city on Tuesday. Larson received 290, while opponent and former city council member Scott Allen received 180.

Box Elder election officials counted the votes by hand while members of the public, city staff, Larson and Allen counted by tally.

Larson felt his confidence grow as the votes were counted.

"It gradually was going further and further ahead, so I was pretty confident we would have it in the bag," he said. "I was confident all the people that I talked to were going to get out and vote and make it happen. We accomplished a lot of things over the last six years, and I think everybody showed they want us to continue in that direction."

Allen declined to comment on the election.

Larson said he plans to focus on the city’s infrastructure to prepare for the anticipated growth over the next three to five years.