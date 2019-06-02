Mayor Steve Allender has raised nearly six times the amount of money for his re-election campaign than his opponent in Tuesday's municipal election.
Financial disclosure forms filed last week with the Rapid City Finance Department show that Allender's campaign received a total of $36,840 in contributions whereas Natalie Stites Means, his challenger, raised a little over $6,000.
With the election less than a week a way, Tuesday marked the deadline for candidates for mayor and city council to disclose both their campaign income sources and expenses as of May 28. Those running for a city council seat have so far raised an average of $3,600 each and spent an average of $2,800 on their campaigns.
Contributions to Allender's campaign have so far fallen short of the roughly $80,000 that he raised for the 2015 election when he defeated Sam Kooiker, the incumbent at the time. On Friday, Allender attributed the difference to a lack of competitiveness that some of his previous donors see in the current election.
"This is less than I set out to raise, but given the nature of the campaign in particular I think it's an appropriate amount," he said.
Most of the money that Allender's campaign received came in the form of individual contributions of $100 or more. According to campaign documents, 72 individuals helped to raise $32,876 of his total contributions.
Allender has not yet reported income from any political parties or political action committees but did receive a $450 contribution from state Sen. Jeff Partridge's candidate committee.
Expenses reported by his campaign currently total a little more than $33,000, almost all of which was spent on advertising.
By contrast, 15 individuals have given $3,450 to Means' campaign as of late May, with another $1,655 reported in contributions under $100.
Local political groups donated to Means' campaign as well. The Pennington County Democratic Party gave her campaign $100, according to campaign filings, and Democracy in Action contributed $250. Dakotas for America, an in-state Native American advocacy PAC, supplied another $693.68.
No expenses were listed on her disclosure form. Means could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Her campaign was one of several to receive contributions from a local chapter of Democracy in Action. The group made smaller contributions to Councilmembers Lisa Modrick and Amanda Scott, as well as Ward 1 candidate Terra Houska and Ward 3 candidate Stephanie Savoy.
Several candidates received contributions from the Pennington County Democrats as well, although their documented contributions currently total only $300.
Attorney Gregory Strommen has so far raised more money for his campaign than any other candidate for city council. Strommen, who is running for the council seat in the highly contested Ward 3, raised $7,250, most of which came from individuals and was spent on advertising.
He is followed closely by Modrick, who is running for re-election in Ward 1. In her bid for a second term, she has up to this point raised a total of $7,000, most of which came from individual contributions.
Lance Lehmann, who is running against Scott in Ward 4 and manages the Millstone restaurant on LaCrosse Street, has raised third most with a total of $6,323. Lehmann's campaign was buoyed by a $4,000 contribution from Ward 4 Councilmember John Roberts' PAC. Roberts, who will not be up for election until next year, confirmed his connection to the PAC in a phone call on Friday in which he affirmed his support for Lehmann.
Candidates' final income and expense reports are due in August.
Polling places will open for the municipal election on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.