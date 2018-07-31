A Democratic polling firm has released results showing Democrat Billie Sutton trailing Republican Kristi Noem by four percentage points in the race for governor of South Dakota.
The poll, conducted July 19-25, shows Noem with support from 46 percent of respondents, Sutton with support from 42 percent, and 13 percent are undecided. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
The poll was conducted by Anzalone Liszt Grove Research, a national firm with offices in multiple states. The firm’s top clients this election cycle have included Jon Ossoff, a Democrat who lost a special congressional election last year in Georgia, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
The Sutton campaign, which commissioned the poll, publicized the polling results Tuesday in a news release.
“It’s clear my message of common sense and bipartisan leadership is resonating with Republicans, independents and Democrats alike,” Sutton said in the news release.
The Noem campaign did not immediately respond.