Ron Moeller announces bid for District 31 Senate seat

Ron Moeller, a retired U.S. Air Force and Central Intelligence Agency officer, has announced his intention to run as a Republican for the District 31 state senate seat in 2022.

District 31 encompasses all of Lawrence County.

Moeller, who now lives in Lead, served as an intelligence officer between the Air Force and CIA for 38 years. He deployed for the CIA between 2002 and 2013, serving his last tour from 2012 to 2013 as a civilian senior adviser to a three star general.

According to a news release, Moeller said he is a conservative with bedrock principles of faith, family, hard work, integrity, patriotism and an "America first" platform.

He is seeking the GOP nomination to replace state Sen. Timothy Johns of Lead.

"For the past 5 months, I have traveled across Lawrence County listening to the voters and their heartfelt concerns. Our current state senator has been in public service, both local and in the legislature, for as long as anyone can remember. It is time to change to a real conservative who truly and honestly represents the voters of Lawrence County," Moeller said in a statement. "We can no longer afford to keep electing the same politicians over and over again and expecting a different result. I bring a fresh set of eyes and energy to the challenges we are facing."

Moeller said he wants to protect Lawrence County from higher taxes, keep schools and streets safe, maintain a business-friendly environment, and that he wants to keep "the character of the Northern Hills intact."

The 2022 Republican primary election will be held June 7.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0