Two South Dakotans are part of a new 11-member spokesperson committee for Open Primaries, a national group that advocates for reforms to closed primary elections.
The South Dakotans are Joe Kirby, a Republican business leader, and Drey Samuelson, who was chief of staff to former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D.
Closed primaries are those that allow only members of a certain party to vote. In South Dakota, for example, Republican primaries are closed to only Republicans, while Democratic primaries are open to Democrats and independents but not Republicans.
Open primaries says taxpayer-funded primaries shut out the largest group of voters in the country — independents. As such, Open Primaries contends, closed primaries force politicians to cater to the extremes of each party and contribute to a hyper-partisan political environment.