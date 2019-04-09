Northern Hills voters decided a pair of mayoral races during Tuesday’s municipal elections.
In Sturgis, incumbent Mark Carstensen narrowly survived a challenge from Desaree Dargatz, 395-331.
In Spearfish, incumbent Dana Boke won re-election by a wide margin, 760-246, over challenger John Dale.
Lead mayor Ron Everett was unopposed in his re-election bid and in Deadwood, David Ruth, Jr., was also unopposed in seeking his own outright term as mayor after being appointed to the post last October following the death of Chuck Turbiville.
In other Sturgis races, Ward 2 incumbent David Martinson retained his city council seat, holding off challenger Andy Wildberger 96-82, while in Ward 3, incumbent Jason Anderson defeated challenger David Murtha 129-103.
In Spearfish’s Ward 3 city council race, Darick Eisenbraun garnered 198 votes, prevailing over Greg Krier (164 votes) and Kelli Ewart (117).
No results were received in a three-way race between Justin Griffith, Eric Skavang and Ryan Niesent for a seat and 3-year-term on the Spearfish School’s Board of Education.
In Belle Fourche, Annie Reich outpolled Karen Mondillo, 57-52, for the Ward 2 Belle Fourche city council seat. Incumbent Kayla Kinard did not seek re-election.
Challenger Robert Somervold defeated incumbent Fred Ager 53-29 for the Ward 4 council seat.
In Newell, newcomer Allen J. Youngberg (78 votes) and incumbent Don Adams (70 votes) earned 3-year terms on the Newell City Commission. Incumbent Andy Howie trailed with 64 votes.
In Newell, incumbents Leeann Gaer and Leanne Wells were challenged by Tyrel Bonnet and Courtney Barrera for two seats and a 2-year term on the Newell School Board.
Results were not available at deadline for two seats on the Lead-Deadwood Sanitary District Board of Trustees, a race between Justin T. Fuller, Georgeann Silvernail and Roger Thomas.