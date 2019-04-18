The former attorney general's law firm is suing the current attorney general and secretary of state over South Dakota's ban on out-of-state contributions for ballot measures, saying it violates the right to free speech and political and economic activity.
The ban prohibits the plaintiffs and others "from exercising their First Amendment freedoms and discriminates against their economic activity," the lawsuit says. The plaintiffs also assert that it violates the Commerce Clause, which says only Congress can regulate interstate commerce.
Marty Jackley, who ran for governor as a Republican in 2018 after serving as attorney general for eight years, filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg as well as Steve Barnett, the secretary of state. The lawsuit comes after a political blogger from Aberdeen recently filed a challenge to the ban.
Jackley, now working for Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, Ashmore LLP of Rapid City, is suing on behalf of the South Dakota newspaper, broadcaster and retailers associations; the ballot action committee for the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce; Thomas Barnett, a former South Dakota resident; and Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a libertarian organization.
The law banning out-of-state contributions to statewide ballot-measure committees, known as Initiated Measure 24, was approved by voters during the 2018 election, 56 to 44 percent. Committees "will suffer significant penalties" — 200 percent of the donation — if they accept such gifts, the lawsuit says.
Former South Dakota Speaker of the House Mark Mickelson put the issue to a public vote by organizing a petition drive that collected enough signatures to place the matter on the ballot.
In a 2017 interview with the Journal, Mickelson predicted that his initiative would be challenged in court.
“I think we win,” he said then. “I wouldn’t be spending my time if I didn’t think it would be upheld, I assure you.”
The issue of out-of-state money in ballot-measure campaigns became especially controversial in 2016. That year, according to a Journal analysis, a total of $11.1 million was raised by 22 committees supporting or opposing 10 statewide ballot questions. Of that amount, roughly $9.5 million — 86 percent, or nearly $9 of every $10 — came from out-of-state people and groups.
It's unfair that the "ban establishes a governmental preference for in-state speech as opposed to out-of-state speech," the lawsuit says.
The ability of the retailer's association, chamber committee, and AFP — which is headquartered in Virginia — to promote its interests via ballot question committees will be harmed, the lawsuit says. Thomas Barnett, who lived in South Dakota for 67 years before moving to Florida, will no longer be able to contribute to such committees in his home state. the lawsuit says.
"The ban created an unprecedented concern for the newspaper association because of the law's restraint on free speech," the lawsuit says. The ban will also decrease revenue for member papers and well as TV and radio stations with the broadcasters association. Radio stations also are required to educate listeners on ballot questions and limiting funding will harm these efforts, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit quotes many First Amendment-related court cases, including Citizens United v. FEC, the landmark 2010 Supreme Court ruling that said political spending is a form of free speech.
Steve Barnett and a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said they do not comment on ongoing lawsuits.