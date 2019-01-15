County OKs $1.89 million for Care Campus
Pennington County commissioners awarded a bid for $1.89 million to Gustafson Builders to finish the second floor of the county's Care Campus.
Commissioners awarded the bid during their regular meeting Tuesday in the County Administration Building on Kansas City Street in Rapid City.
The project will complete the Pennington County Care Campus residential treatment facility, on the eastern half of the second floor of the Care Campus, located in the former National American University building.
The county received four bids, ranging from $1.89 million to $1.98 million.
Gustafson Builders, a division of Rapid City-based Heavy Constructors Inc., had the low bid of $1,899,400.
Other bidders were MAC Construction ($1,902,000), RCS Construction ($1,907,000) and Scull Construction ($1,975,000).
That brings the project total to $2.267 million, which on top of the $1.89 construction contract includes $21,000 for administration costs, $141,600 for design, $90,000 for furniture and appliances, $15,000 for data network/phone equipment and a $100,000 contingency budget.
None of that money will come from Pennington County taxpayers, however.
In 2017, the county received an anonymous $1.5 million donation to be used for the project. On Tuesday, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said that same individual has pledged another $700,000 to meet the project's additional costs.
"The support comes at a critical time with what we're seeing with substance abuse in particular," Thom said.
Thom said the facility will include 64 treatment beds, 32 for men and 32 for women. It will provide residential treatment for substance abuse, whether that's alcohol addiction, drugs or both.
He predicted that people will likely stay from 30 days to six months as they transition from treatment back into their homes.
It doesn't add new county programs but does allow the county to consolidate what remains in its LaCrosse Street treatment facility, combining all county programs under one roof while expanding its substance abuse treatment.
The board unanimously approved the bid award, contingent upon receiving the additional $700,000 pledge.
Highway 79 rezoning approved
Board members voted 4-1 to approve Rapid City real estate agent Pat Hall's request to rezone 629.62 acres at 7800 South Highway 79. Commissioner Mark DiSanto was the lone vote against it.
The land is currently zoned as a mix of general commercial, general agriculture and low-density residential. With the commission's approval, it will be rezoned — 69.62 acres to general commercial and the remaining 560 acres to heavy industrial.
Hall, who could not attend the first reading and public hearing at the board's Jan. 2 meeting, attended Tuesday and reiterated that the plan is to divide the land into 14, 40-acre lots and sell them.
Examples of heavy industrial use include foundries; power plants; stockyards; sawmills; and rock, sand, gravel or dirt excavation/distribution.
Many residents of The Ranch at Black Gap housing community, which is about a mile south of the land rezone, attended the first hearing to oppose the proposed rezone, citing concerns about noise, air and water pollution.
Hall said since then he has met with the community's homeowner’s association and pledged to work with them to ensure that whomever moves onto the lots will be environmentally conscious and respectful of the nearby residential community.
"We’re going to be a good neighbor," Hall said.
Matt Bender, president of the Black Gap homeowners association described it as a "cooperative, productive" discussion.
"Even though we remain opposed to the rezoning request, assuming the commission goes ahead and approves this rezoning, I believe we have at least opened a positive dialogue with Mr. Hall and Mr. (Brian) Hammerbeck and hopefully will be able to continue with cooperative relationship going forward based on the commitment we have made to work together and keep a meaningful communication," Bender told the commissioners.
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix, who voted against the first reading on Jan. 2, said he was pleased to see the two groups reach common ground, and agreed that the area is suited to heavy industrial use. But DiSanto, whose district includes the Black Gap residents, remained wary.
"Generally speaking, I’m a commissioner that wants to allow people to do with their land what they want to do with their land. But if it comes into conflict with the safety or health of the neighbors — then it kind of sends up a red flag for me," he said.
He repeated his suggestion that the area be rezoned as light industrial rather than heavy industrial, mitigating nearby homeowners’ concerns. Hall said there is too much light industry in the community already.
"I must admit I’m doing this for a profit, and if you ask me to do it light industry, it will not be profitable," Hall said.
Health study contracts approved
Commissioners approved two contracts related to a study that will assess behavioral health services in Pennington County and western South Dakota.
In December, the county announced it had been awarded $116,921 from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to fund the study. On Tuesday, commissioners approved a contract for $90,320 with the National Council for Behavioral Health to conduct the study and another contract for $24,000 with Jim Castleberry, to hire him as project coordinator.
As part of the grant, the assessment and recommendations will be presented in a final report to the West River Behavioral Health Alliance, which consists of representatives from 32 organizations, including law enforcement, hospitals, community mental health providers and organizations, local nonprofit agencies, and state agencies.