Former law enforcement officials voice support for marijuana ballot measures

Johnson said neither IM26 or Amendment A make any mention of firearms. The ballot also does not mention it. He said he wants to see Congress change the rule.

“Look, this is a federal issue,” Johnson said. “It’s a federal issue that affects people in Colorado, Washington and every state that has legalized marijuana. The reality is we’re not doing anything different in South Dakota.”

Drey Samuelson, political director of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said the campaign believes no American should be forced to choose between the right to use marijuana and the right to bear arms.

When asked to respond to any law enforcement officials who may be hesitant to support either IM26 or Amendment A, Johnson said “prohibition doesn’t work.”

Marijuana is not the “law enforcement priority that we want our men and women on the streets focused on,” he said. “What we want is a tight system of regulation. What we do is we regulate the black market, and we keep it out of the hands of kids.”

“It’s good for cops, good for the community and good for public safety,” Stocker said of the ballot measures.

