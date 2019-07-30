PIERRE | A former policy adviser and current Department of Labor deputy secretary will be making a switch to head South Dakota's Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced on Tuesday that Hunter Roberts will be joining her cabinet as secretary to the state's environmental department. The appointment comes before current DENR Secretary Steve Pirner retires in August after 19 years in the role.
Roberts said that he is "committed to working with communities and stakeholders across the state to protect our environment and manage our natural resources."
“The quality of our air, land, and water resources is critical to sustaining our state’s economy and maintaining healthy environments for our children and families to thrive in," he said in a news release.
Roberts now serves as deputy secretary and director for the state's Department of Labor and Regulation. According to Noem's office, Roberts worked as a policy analyst for former-Gov. Dennis Daugaard, focusing on environmental, energy, agricultural, land management and outdoor resources policies.
Noem said in the news release that Roberts' experience in state government "will be an incredible asset as we continue moving this department forward and working to safeguard our environment.”
"Our natural resources are some of our most precious resources," she said. "They are a vital key to preserving our outdoor legacy for the next generation."
Roberts is a resident of Pierre and holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota and a juris doctorate of law from the University of South Dakota. He will assume the role Aug. 5.