PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday outlined priorities ranging from improving state government transparency to connecting more people to high-speed internet in her first State of the State address.
The Republican governor said it's time to start the search for South Dakota's next big industries. Noem said she wants to break down barriers to filling workforce shortages, announcing a pilot project to build new modular multi-unit houses at the state prison.
She said she's directing the state to work with professional groups and licensure boards to review licensing requirements. She pledged to tackle methamphetamine abuse, saying a plan would reach her desk by the end of the legislative session to "stare down" the state's meth problem.
Noem declared government transparency the "cornerstone." She committed to working toward the most transparent administration the state has seen, calling for a reporter shield law and bringing more "sunlight to the statehouse."
On education, Noem says she will propose legislation requiring high school graduates to be able to pass the U.S. citizenship test. The 2019 session opened Tuesday and runs into late March.
"As I mentioned in my inaugural address last Saturday, I want to be a governor who improves South Dakota not only for today, but also for the next generation," Noem said.
Arthur Mellette
Arthur C. Mellette (a Republican) was the last governor of the Dakota Territory, and the first governor of the state of South Dakota. Originally from Indiana, Mellette's family moved to Springfield, Dakota Territory, briefly before moving to Watertown. He served as governor of South Dakota from Nov. 2, 1889, to Jan. 23, 1893.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Charles Sheldon
Charles H. Sheldon, a Republican from Pierpont, served from 1893-1897.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Andrew Lee
Andrew E. Lee, from Vermillion, was governor from 1897 to 1901. He is the only member of the now-defunct Populist Party to have served as governor of South Dakota.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Charles Herreid
Charles Herreid, a Republican from Eureka, served from 1901 to 1905.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Samuel Elrod
Samuel Elrod, a Republican from Clark, served from 1905-1907. While governor, he served as chairman of the building committee for the state Capitol.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Coe Crawford
Coe Crawford served from 1907 to 1909. The Republican from Huron then served as a U.S. Senator from 1909 to 1915.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Robert Vessey
Robert Vessey was originally from Wisconsin before moving to Wessington Springs. A Republican, he served from 1909 to 1913.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Frank Byrne
South Dakota's eighth governor, Frank Byrne served from 1913 to 1917. A Republican, Byrne was moved to Sioux Falls in what was then still the Dakota Territory before settling in Faulkton.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Peter Norbeck
Peter Norbeck served as lieutenant governor for Frank Byrne, then as governor from 1917 to 1921. He then served three terms as a U.S. Senator, where he promoted South Dakota's tourism industry, most notably playing a big hand in Mount Rushmore's creation. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
William McMaster
A Republican from Yankton, William McMaster served as governor from 1921 to 1925.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Carl Gunderson
Carl Gunderson was a Republican from Mitchell. He served from 1925 to 1927. (From 1889 to 1974, governors served two-year terms.)
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
William Bulow
William Bulow, of Beresford, was the first Democratic governor of South Dakota. He served from 1927 to 1931.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Warren Green
Warren Green, from Hazel, was governor from 1931 to Jan. 3, 1933. (Governors served two-year terms until 1974.) He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Tom Berry
Known by some as "the cowboy governor," Tom Berry was one of South Dakota's few Democratic governors. From Belvidere, Berry served from 1933 to 1937, leading the state's recovery from the Great Depression. He retired to Rapid City, where he lived until his death in 1951.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Leslie Jensen
A Hot Springs native, Leslie Jensen served as governor from 1937 to 1939. (Governors served two-year terms until 1974.) He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Harlan Bushfield
Harlan John Bushfield grew up in Miller and served as South Dakota's 16th governor from 1939 to 1943. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Merrell Sharpe
A Republican from Kennebec, Merrell Sharpe served in World War I as a corporal. He was governor from 1943 to 1947. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
George T. Mickelson
George Theodore Mickelson, the patriarch of one of South Dakota's most prominent political families, was governor from 1947 to 1951. He was a Republican who hailed from Selby.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Sigurd Anderson
Sigurd Anderson, a Republican from Webster, was governor from 1951 to 1955.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Joe Foss
Joseph Foss, of Sioux Falls, was governor from 1955 to 1959. His legacy also includes his service in World War II as a U.S. Marine Corps major and a decorated fighter pilot. Joe Foss Field Air National Guard Station in Sioux Falls and Joe Foss Field at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport are among the institutions named after him. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Ralph Herseth
A Democrat from Houghton, Ralph Herseth served from 1959 to 1961 as governor. Another South Dakota political family patriarch, Herseth's son, Ralph Lars Herseth, served in the Legislature; and Ralph Herseth sr.'s granddaughter, Stephanie Herseth Sandlin was South Dakota's U.S. House Representative from 2004 to 2011.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Archie Gubbrud
Archie Gubbrud, from Alcester, was governor from 1961 to 1965. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Nils Boe
The son of Norwegian immigrants, Nils Boe grew up in Minnehaha County and served as governor from 1965 to 1969. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Frank Farrar
A Republican from Britton, Frank Farrar was governor from 1969 to 1971.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Dick Kneip
Richard "Dick" Kneip (pronounced Kuh-NIPE, for any non-native-South Dakotans reading this) was a Democrat from Salem. He served as governor from 1971 to 1978, serving two two-year terms before being elected to a four-year term in 1974.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Harvey Wollman
The most recent Democrat to serve as South Dakota's governor, Harvey Wollman was in office from 1978 to 1979 after Gov. Dick Kneip resigned to accept his appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Bill Janklow (first portrait)
William J. Janklow, South Dakota's longest-serving governor, was one of the state's most prominent political voices throughout a life of public service that included four years as attorney general, 16 as governor, and a year as South Dakota's lone representative in the U.S. House. His first two terms as governor were from 1979 to 1987. He was a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
George S. Mickelson
The son of George T. Mickelson, George Speaker Mickelson was governor from 1987 until his death in a plane crash in 1993. He was a Republican. His son, Mark Mickelson, is representative for District 13 in the Legislature.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Walter Miller
Walter "Walt" Miller, a Republican from New Underwood, was George S. Mickelson's lieutenant governor and assumed the office after Mickelson's death in 1993. He served until 1995.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Bill Janklow (second portrait)
Bill Janklow returned to the office of governor from 1995 to 2003. He then was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, but served for only a year. He resigned in 2004 when he was convicted of vehicular manslaughter after running through a stop sign and killing a motorcyclist. He died in 2012 from brain cancer.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Mike Rounds
Marion Michael Rounds was the 31st governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2011. He is now a U.S. Senator representing South Dakota. He is a Republican.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
Dennis Daugaard
A Republican from Garretson, Dennis Daugaard served in the Legislature and as Mike Rounds' lieutenant governor before he was elected to the office. A Republican, he has served as governor since 2011. His term ends this year.
Photo by Chad Coppess, South Dakota Department of Tourism, courtesy Tony Venhuizen
