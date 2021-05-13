Group hosting civics conference

The event will take place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on Saturday and it lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sokolow is a former state representative and a professor at the College of the Redwoods in Eureka, CA and will speak about the state vs. the federal government and the Bill of Rights. Mirzavants is a student at South Dakota Mines and the president of the campus chapter of Young Americans for Liberty and will speak on conservative activism. Mason is a former Rapid City councilman and will speak on local government and school boards.