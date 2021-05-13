Group hosting civics conference

The South Dakota Citizens for Liberty are sponsoring a statewide Civics Conference this weekend in Rapid City.
The event will take place at the Grand Gateway Hotel on Saturday and it lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Shad Olson, a local news anchor, radio show host and author will be the master of ceremonies.
The conference will feature speakers Gary Sokolow, Anthony Mirzavants, Leah Southwell, Jordan Mason, Mark Skogerboe and Peter Vodenka.
Sokolow is a former state representative and a professor at the College of the Redwoods in Eureka, CA and will speak about the state vs. the federal government and the Bill of Rights. Mirzavants is a student at South Dakota Mines and the president of the campus chapter of Young Americans for Liberty and will speak on conservative activism. Mason is a former Rapid City councilman and will speak on local government and school boards.
To register, call Marguerite McPhillips at 605-430-9522 or Jodie Frye at 605-381-0420.