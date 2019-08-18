The percentage of inmates in South Dakota prisons for drug crimes has increased from 2014-2019, despite the passing of a 2013 criminal justice reform bill meant to reduce the overall prison population.
The Public Safety Improvement Act included reforms such as reclassifying certain drug crimes, encouraging the creation of drug courts, and creating presumptive probation — sentences of probation instead of prison for most low-level, non-violent felonies such as certain drug crimes.
The percentage of men in South Dakota prisons for drugs increased from 21 percent in 2014 to 28 percent today, according to statistics from the Department of Corrections (DOC). Nationally, 14 percent of male inmates are in prison for similar crimes.
The increase of women in South Dakota prisons for drug crimes, and the discrepancy compared to national statistics, is even more dramatic. Forty-four percent of South Dakota's women inmates were in prison for drugs in 2014 compared to 64 percent now, according to the DOC. Nationally, 25 percent of female prisoners are in for drug crimes.
Of the 923 men in South Dakota prisons for drug crimes in June 2019, 17 percent were in for selling drugs, 27 percent were in for ingestion, and 56 percent were in for possession. Of the 334 women imprisoned for drugs in June, 10 percent were sentenced for selling drugs, 38 percent for ingestion, and 52 percent for possession.