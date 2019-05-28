When Rapid City residents hit the polls for the June 4 city election, they will be able to choose from 13 candidates running for seats on the city council. One seat in each of the city's five wards will be up for grabs in an election that will see three incumbents and 10 challengers new to local politics in a race for city council.
Ward 1
In Rapid City's south and central sides, Incumbent Lisa Modrick is defending her seat on the Rapid City Council from challenger and non-profit educator Terra Houska. Incumbent Becky Drury, Ward 1's other representative, has one year remaining in her term.
A Rapid City resident since 1981, Modrick first ran for office in 2016 after retiring from a 35-year career in the local tourism industry that included a tenure as owner and operator of a local travel agency. She has held various officer titles in several governing boards for entities such as the Regional Airport and Regional Hospital.
Having first made her bid for the city council at the encouragement of other community leaders, Modrick said she is running again to continue work she started three years ago.
"With all the continuing community work and board work I do, I felt that by staying on city council that allows (projects) to continue," she said.
Houska, whose campaign marks her first foray into local politics, is a tobacco education specialist for the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board, a locally based non-profit that works with 18 tribal communities in four different states.
The lifelong Rapid City area resident graduated from the Douglas School District and worked for 10 years in the U.S. Forest Service, where she served as labor union president and retired from it in 2015.
One of five Native American women running for office this election, Houska said she had long been interested in serving on the city council but was waiting until she felt experienced enough to attempt it. If elected, she said she would bring a sense of determination and municipal pride to city hall.
Saying she brings with her the experience of a woman in business, Modrick sees infrastructure upkeep and repair as one of the biggest challenges that Rapid City faces today.
In Houska's view, Rapid City can do better at building inroads with the minority communities that it encompasses. As the city continues to grow, she added that affordable housing and recycling will need to be expanded.
Ward Two
A newcomer to the city council will be elected to the city council regardless of who wins in east and central Rapid City, where Incumbent Steve Laurenti is not seeking re-election. Incumbent Ritchie Nordstrom's seat will not be up for grabs until next year.
Vying for Laurenti's seat are One Rapid City Co-Founder and armed forces veteran Ramona Herrington and former Stevens High School Orchestra Director Bill Evans.
Currently working for the University of New Hampshire on a Centers for Disease Control project on sexual violence prevention, Herrington said she is running in part to diversify a city council that is predominantly business-oriented.
Originally from Pine Ridge, Herrington served as a flight medic in the U.S. Army, a jet engine mechanic in the U.S. Navy, and spent time in the National Guard Reserves. For a time she worked as a business manager in Omaha, Nebraska, but has lived in Rapid City uninterrupted since returning in 2006.
Although she hasn't held an elected position before, Herrington said she does not think she lacks for experience or qualification for the city council.
"If you want to be able to get involved and be informed, I think that anybody can serve on it as long as they’re willing to do their homework,” she said.
Like many candidates, Herrington identified Rapid City's comparatively high cost of living as a major hurdle for residents who are struggling.
For Evans, livability is a similarly great concern. While he spoke positively of the naming of Ellsworth Air Force Base as the nation's first recipient of the new B-21 bomber, the Rapid City native said that distinction alone does not guarantee the growth that many foresee.
A teacher and orchestra director of 40 years, the recently retired and lifelong resident said he envisions himself helping to strengthen local schools to make Rapid City a more attractive relocation prospect for job seekers outside of and retiring from military service. While acknowledging tourism's importance, he said that Rapid City can further retain residents by enhancing local arts and cultural offerings.
Ward 3
Four candidates are battling for the seat of incumbent Jason Salamun, who is not running for re-election, in Rapid City's southwest side. Incumbent Chad Lewis has one year remaining in his term.
Attorney Gregory Strommen, college professor Jeffrey Bailie, and former political communications specialist Brittany Richman, and non-profit worker and Native American advocate Stephanie Savoy, who could not be reached for comment, are all seeking the open seat in what will be the most contested race in the municipal election.
You have free articles remaining.
Nearly every candidate in Ward 3 told the Rapid City Journal that infrastructure and growth are the biggest challenges facing the area today, but all gave different reasons for running.
Richman, a freelance writer and blogger who previously worked for President George W. Bush as a speechwriter and later on his 2004 campaign for re-election, moved to Rapid City six years ago and said she is running with her children in mind and to bring a younger perspective to city government.
“I’m really proud to be running with three other people form Ward 3. They’re all great candidates, and I certainly don’t think I'm better than any of them. I just think I’m different,” she said.
Having been involved with local Rotary and Jaycee chapters, Bailie, who formerly served as vice president of Western Dakota Technical Institute and works remotely for Purdue University as a professor of graduate education, said he sees being a part of the city council as the next step in giving back to a community he moved to as a military child in 1975.
Strommen, who grew up in Huron, moved to Rapid City in 1985 to work for U.S. District Court Judge Richard Howard Battey. A partner at local general practice law firm Banks, Kappleman and Strommen, he said he decided to run to provide the city with leadership experience to weather business growth that could result from the expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base and the launch of Elevate Rapid City.
Ward 4
Having served Rapid City's north side since 2012, incumbent and City Council President Amanda Scott is running against two opponents.
Currently serving as vice president of block manufacturing at Pete Lien and Sons and as president of Cheyenne River Spec Mix, Scott said she is running again to see through work she and other council members have put into initiatives such as the as-of-yet-released city infrastructure master plan.
“The reason that I want to continue now is that we’ve kind of laid that groundwork, but it’s not done," she said.
Scott is being challenged by Lance Lehmann, the night manager of the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street, and Tim Johnson, owner of the local Howard Johnson Inn.
A lifelong resident of northern Rapid City, Lehmann said he is running to try and help lower the growing cost of living that he said is putting a strain on his customers and employees.
"I’m a working-class person, just like the people in this district,” he said.
Johnson, who serves on the Vision Fund Citizens Board and has sat on boards for both Destination Rapid City and Rapid City Hotel BIDs, said he is running to address a lack of business perspective he sees in city government. He said he wants to ensure the city can earn a good return on its investments in entities such as the proposed OneHeart homeless resource center, of which he spoke positively.
Johnson and Lehmann both identified dilapidated infrastructure and a lack of business outside the tourism industry as challenges they would like to address. Scott said low wages and a lack of affordable workforce housing posed challenges of their own and put forth the expansion of public transportation as another problem to tackle.
Ward 5
In Rapid City's west side, incumbent Darla Drew is being challenged by digital media specialist and student Cante Heart.
A lifetime resident of Rapid City, Drew ran her own talent booking agency for 25 years and has been involved with several local arts organizations. She successfully ran for the city council in 2014 in part to champion the expansion of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, which she sees as a draw for younger people.
Like her fellow incumbents, Drew said she is running again for the sake of continuity and to steward the city through any growth it may experience in light of the expansion of Ellsworth.
“I wanted to continue this progressive roll that we’re on," she said.
Originally from Bismarck, North Dakota, Heart has lived in Rapid City for 20 years and is preparing to graduate from the Oglala Lakota College with a degree in business, which she has pursued outside of her work for the Lakota People's Law Project as a digital media coordinator.
Heart has for three years been on a board striving to bring a Native American community center to Rapid City and is a member of the Black Hills American Indian Board, which advocates for the health care needs of the city's indigenous population.
Heart identified poor relationships between Rapid City's communities as an area of concern.
"In my view, I think that there’s no trust among us," she said. "We need to build relationships built on trust."