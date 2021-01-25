House bill could prevent trans people from updating gender on birth certificate

Transgender rights advocates plan on Tuesday to oppose and protest a bill that would prevent people from changing the gender listed on their birth certificates.
HB 1076 was sponsored by Rep. Fred Deutsch, a Republican who represents Brookings, Codington, Deuel and Grant counties. Deutsch has sponsored legislation in the past that activists like Jane Wilcox have called “anti-transgender” and “trans erasure.”
Wilcox chairs the South Dakota Transformation Project, which supports transgender youth and adults in South Dakota through advocacy, education and support groups.
“This is the sixth year that we have been debating anti-transgender legislation in the South Dakota Legislature, a majority of which has been introduced by (Deutsch),” Wilcox said. “We have tried to educate and lobby the Legislature extensively on the implications of anti-trans legislation, and here we go again. The reaction is anger and sadness that we have to do this again.”
Deutsch’s past legislation includes what became known as the “bathoom bill” in 2016, a bill restricting transgender and gender non-conforming people from restrooms and locker rooms in public schools, which then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed.
Gov. Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury said Monday that her office generally won’t comment on specific legislation until they’ve had a chance to review it.
In 2020, Deutsch proposed HB 1057 to criminalize doctors who give gender-affirming and/or puberty-blocking surgery or care to transgender minors. The same year, Deutsch also backed two bills the American Civil Liberties Union has called “anti-LGBTQ+,” including Senate Bills 88 and 109.
The South Dakota branch of the ACLU said in a statement that it opposes HB 1076 because it would keep transgender and gender non-conforming people from correcting their gender marker on their birth certificates.
“Forcing transgender South Dakotans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates — a basic form of identification — unnecessarily exposes them to discrimination, harassment and violence,” the ACLU said. “It also denies them their very identity.”
The ACLU points to a 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey statistic that as many as one-third of trans people who showed an identity document with a name or gender marker that conflicted with their gender were harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against, or assaulted.
For transgender and gender non-conforming people whose identification doesn’t match on every important document, Wilcox said this can create an “unsafe situation” for the individual and can create more issues with employment or housing discrimination. It could also out a transgender person against their will, she said.
Louise Snodgrass, a resident of Brookings County who is “just barely out of Deutsch’s district,” said HB 1076 is “trying to solve a problem that isn’t a problem.”
Snodgrass ran for office in Deutsch’s neighboring District 7 this fall after witnessing the fallout of HB 1057, which was essentially “what broke the straw on the camel’s back,” they said. Snodgrass said they didn’t feel comfortable coming out as nonbinary until after the election “because we live in South Dakota, and I would have to be in forums with (Deutsch).”
Bills like HB 1076 “cannot be disguised as anything that (Deutsch) or any legislator have tried to disguise it as before,” Snodgrass said. “You can’t say you’re trying to protect women’s sports, vulnerable people, families or children. This is straight-up trans erasure, hating the existence of trans people and denying that they exist.”
Snodgrass said if they were to move forward in life and want to “live more authentically,” they might want to change their birth certificate, identification and passport to reflect their gender.
Right now Snodgrass doesn't have any of those documents changed, but if they want to do that in the future, they said they fear this bill will make people see them as “just a woman who rejects toxic gender norms, and that’s not how I identify.”
Deutsch did not immediately respond to an email to his legislative email address or to a phone call left with the House chamber but has said his bill would help “provide judges an understanding of what our intent is,” and that “we don’t want our judges providing different opinions over something as simple as ‘can you change the sex on a birth certificate?’”
Wilcox said it’s important to note that many transgender South Dakotans have successfully changed their birth certificates in the past and that there are already rules in place at the state and federal level that can guide judges and courts on how to handle updating documents. She also said she hasn’t heard concern from any judges or courts on this issue in the past.
HB 1076 will have its first hearing Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Mountain Time. A protest known as a “Trans March on Pierre, which is being hosted by the South Dakota People United, will be held at 6:30 before the bill hearing.