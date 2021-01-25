House bill could prevent trans people from updating gender on birth certificate

Right now Snodgrass doesn't have any of those documents changed, but if they want to do that in the future, they said they fear this bill will make people see them as “just a woman who rejects toxic gender norms, and that’s not how I identify.”

Deutsch did not immediately respond to an email to his legislative email address or to a phone call left with the House chamber but has said his bill would help “provide judges an understanding of what our intent is,” and that “we don’t want our judges providing different opinions over something as simple as ‘can you change the sex on a birth certificate?’”

Wilcox said it’s important to note that many transgender South Dakotans have successfully changed their birth certificates in the past and that there are already rules in place at the state and federal level that can guide judges and courts on how to handle updating documents. She also said she hasn’t heard concern from any judges or courts on this issue in the past.

HB 1076 will have its first hearing Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Mountain Time. A protest known as a “Trans March on Pierre, which is being hosted by the South Dakota People United, will be held at 6:30 before the bill hearing.

