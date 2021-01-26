House bill seeks to require Gov. Noem to disclose state costs for trips to campaign for Trump

Legislators are looking to make public information the Rapid City Journal and other media have sought for more than four months — disclosure of security costs for public officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem.

The House Bill 1089 has been introduced by lawmakers from both parties, including Reps. Taffy Howard, Phil Jensen and Sen. David Johnson, all Republicans from Rapid City.

Howard said the bill would not only require that future costs be disclosed but be applied retroactively so the cost of Noem's security detail while campaigning for President Trump would become part of the public record.

Howard said many constituents asked her about Noem's travel. The Governor's Office, she said, told her that the Trump campaign covered the travel costs but would not disclose the cost of state-supplied security.

"This should be disclosed to every citizen," Howard said Tuesday. "We've asked several times and keep getting stonewalled. Taxpayers have a right to know. This governor wants to be the most transparent administration, and this bill is all about transparency."