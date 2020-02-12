Learn the real facts and vote yes for the school bond

Some of you may have received a post card in the mail recently about reasons to vote no for the School Bond. A few of these facts are simply not true.

The ballot language specifically states the purpose of the bond is "for the constructions of 3 new elementary schools, a new middle school, a fine arts wing and student counseling center” as well as renovations to existing school facilities, pathways related updates, safety and security improvements, other school district improvements, deferred maintenance and furnishing and equipping the buildings which will be constructed. This is not a blank check for the district to spend. We have a specific plan presented with each of these items. 70% of the bond is for new buildings, 29% for additions, renovations and safety and security upgrades and 1% is for deferred maintenance and other improvements.

When a school district in the northwest portion of SD included the exact location of their new school in the ballot language, they found trouble. The soil on the stated site was unsuitable to build upon, but when they found a very suitable alternative location, those who had been opposed to the bond measure sued the school district for not following the exact language of the bond. There has to be some common sense used as you read the bond language and then look at the plan proposed by the school district.