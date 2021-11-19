Legislative redistricting reshapes Rapid City representation

When a contentious redistricting session last week that normally takes lawmakers one day to complete dragged into three days, South Dakota residents could sense there was a shake-up brewing.

The GOP-controlled state legislature had a fight on its hands — pitting moderate Republicans against a more conservative bloc. In the House, the redistricting proposal narrowly passed with a vote of 37-31.

Rapid City-area Reps. Taffy Howard, Phil Jensen, Chris Johnson, Trish Ladner, Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph voted against the plan. Reps. Mike Derby, Michael Diedrich, Becky Drury and Tim Goodwin voted in favor of redistricting.

Howard blamed the in-fighting squarely on the Senate.

“We have been bullied by the other chamber the entire time,” she said.

The proposal passed the Senate on a vote of 30-2, with Sens. Julie Frye-Mueller and Jim Bolin being the only dissenters. Gov. Kristi Noem signed the redistricting map into law immediately following the Nov. 10 session.

The arduous task of redrawing South Dakota's legislative districts had to take into consideration rural flight, Native American representation and new residents — where the state's urban centers of Sioux Falls and Rapid City are growing exponentially faster.

That target of proportionate growth and changing demographics was sighted on Rapid City, where the most drastic changes to legislative borders occurred. Johnson likened the new map to “a political meteor” hitting Rapid City and causing a shake-up, the Associated Press reported.

District 32, which is represented by Johnson and Drury in the House and Helene Duhamel in the Senate, saw a large shift to cover areas of north Rapid City — which much of the city's Indigenous community calls home.

Previously, neighborhoods in north Rapid City were dissected into three districts, the most dramatic of which occurred near the intersection of North Street and East Boulevard North.

Now areas of north Rapid City from roughly east of Interstate 190, south of Interstate 90 and west of East North Street are all in one district.

To cope with the loss of the north Rapid City urban area, District 33, which is represented by Jensen and Howard in the House and David Johnson in the Senate, grew to include more rural parts of the area and a sliver of south Rapid City, essentially south of Catron Boulevard.

District 34, represented by Derby and Dietrich in the House and Jess Olson in the Senate, also lost its portion of north Rapid City, but gained territory in the west and southwest parts of the city formerly held by District 33.

District 35, represented by Mulally and Randolph in the House and Jessica Castleberry in the Senate, also shifted territory out of the urban core of north Rapid City to include more areas north of Interstate 90 and east of Haines Avenue, including more of Box Elder in the process.

District 30, represented in the House by Goodwin and Ladner and by Frye-Mueller in the Senate, lost significant portions of eastern Pennington County, ceding territory to District 27. District 27 is represented by Republican Liz May and Democrat Peri Pourier in the House and Democrat Red Dawn Foster in the Senate.

Foster told the Associated Press that the redistricting move could give the Native American community "the chance to have a voice and to have collective representation."

A link to the new redistricting map is available in this story at rapidcityjournal.com.

