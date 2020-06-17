Legislators of color have mixed opinions about race relations in South Dakota

What happened to Floyd and other victims like him is "unacceptable" and the question is how to change it, she said. The right to protest is important and, historically, protests have produced change, including women's suffrage and civil rights. That gives her a reason to believe that more change is possible.

'A condition of the heart'

Randolph is a strong believer in personal responsibility and believes that issues over race should be dealt with between the two people. If a community deems racism to be a serious issue, it should be addressed within that community rather than in protests in other cities, he said. He believes people who look for systemic racism create it and if they stop looking for it, the issue will go away. The longer there's "loud cries of national racism, systemic racism," the longer it continues, he said.

He said he doesn't know if he's ever experienced racism in South Dakota and if he did, he wasn't looking for it, he said.

“Racism really has nothing to do with the color of your skin, but it's a condition of the heart and that's it.”