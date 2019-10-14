Four West River legislators will host a field hearing next month on hemp and agricultural land taxation.
The hearing will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at Wall Drug. The legislators said ranchers and farmers are encouraged to make five-minute statements at the hearing and to field questions from participating legislators. The legislators said they will welcome attendance and participation by other legislators and statewide elected officials.
You have free articles remaining.
The legislators who announced the field hearing are Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs; Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City; Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City; and Rep. Steve Livermont, R-Martin.
The purpose of the hearing is to solicit ideas, the legislators said in a news release. Hemp law reforms may be considered during the annual legislative session beginning in January, and the legislators said a South Dakota State University professor has proposed a "most probable use" method to abate ag property tax assessment increases.