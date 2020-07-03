Main Street Square draws a crowd for Mount Rushmore event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning about 12 hours before the start of President Donald Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore, people were saving seats for themselves and loved ones in Main Street Square where the event would be simulcast.

A small crowd of a few dozen people braved the mid-day heat with highs over 90 degrees to hear former NFL player Jack Brewer and Mike Lindel — My Pillow CEO and supporter of the president — speak before the main event began.

When the sun set behind the downtown Rapid City skyline, the screen showed the speeches from Mount Rushmore. A crowd of several hundred people filed into the square and around the outside on sidewalks to listen to the event. Governor Kristi Noem was applauded when she spoke about the freedoms she has allowed South Dakota residents during the coronavirus pandemic. There were less than a dozen people inside the event wearing a mask recommended by the CDC but not required for the event at Mount Rushmore or in Main Street Square.