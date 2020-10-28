Man brandishing two weapons arrested at Noem's campaign stop in Maine for Trump

While on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem's security detail "responded" to a person brandishing two weapons who was arrested, policy director Maggie Seidel said.
The Bangor Daily News identified the man as Peter Beitzell, who was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a class D misdemeanor. Beitzell could face a year in prison and a fine of $2,000.
Neither police nor Noem's office confirmed what kinds of weapons he was carrying, but media reports show the man had a knife.
Seidel confirmed the incident with the Journal and said Noem and her detail — two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers — were not injured.
"At no time was she personally in harm's way," Seidel said.
President Trump was not at the event.
The troopers "encountered a person brandishing a weapon in an area where the governor and others were located," Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said in a statement. "The man was arrested by local authorities. We thank the two troopers for their calm response to this incident."
Seidel and Mangan have not responded to a question about whether the state, the Noem campaign or the Trump campaign pays for the time troopers spend outside of South Dakota. Mangan said he "didn't know."
Noem was seen in Bangor, Maine, in the morning with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and plans to stop in New Hampshire on the campaign trail Wednesday. She was in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday night for a Trump rally.
Her previous campaign stops include Texas and Wisconsin last week, and upcoming stops in Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
