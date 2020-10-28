Man brandishing two weapons arrested at Noem's campaign stop in Maine for Trump

While on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in Bangor, Maine, on Wednesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem's security detail "responded" to a person brandishing two weapons who was arrested, policy director Maggie Seidel said.

The Bangor Daily News identified the man as Peter Beitzell, who was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a class D misdemeanor. Beitzell could face a year in prison and a fine of $2,000.

Neither police nor Noem's office confirmed what kinds of weapons he was carrying, but media reports show the man had a knife.

Seidel confirmed the incident with the Journal and said Noem and her detail — two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers — were not injured.

"At no time was she personally in harm's way," Seidel said.

President Trump was not at the event.