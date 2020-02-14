Municipal Bond Finance 101

Even the strongest supporters of the bond issue proposed by the Rapid City Area School District struggle to understand and explain the arcane complexity of municipal bond finance. I am hopeful this short column will reassure voters that the proposal arrives at the optimal time to borrow construction funds necessary for new schools critical to Rapid City’s future and the education of our children.

As all who have ever taken out a mortgage or car loan are well aware, one’s monthly payment is determined by two basic variables: the interest rate and the term or length of the loan. For a variety of reasons, interest rates in the U.S. are at historical lows, jobs are plentiful, and the economy is strong.

The upshot is, RCAS can save huge dollars for the taxpayer by issuing construction bonds in this environment to build and modernize educational facilities, improve security, address overcrowding, and prepare for population growth.

Furthermore, the low rates allow the bonds to be paid off in just 25 years, rather than 30 years like many home mortgages or 40 years as is common in the municipal bond arena.

