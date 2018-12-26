Many U.S. government-operated sites and offices in the Black Hills are now fully or partially closed because of the government shutdown.
Following Christmas Eve and Christmas, Wednesday was the first full business day that several government departments and agencies were closed due to a lapse in federal funding that took effect over the weekend. The lapse is the result of a budget standoff over border security between President Donald Trump and Congress.
Following is a summary of impacts at some federal offices and sites around the Black Hills.
Mount Rushmore
Park roads and grounds at Mount Rushmore National Memorial remain open to visitors, but emergency and rescue services are limited.
There are no National Park Service-provided visitor services at Mount Rushmore. That means there is no public information available from the park, some restrooms are closed, some trash is not being collected, some facilities are not being maintained, and some roads are not being plowed.
Some services provided by Xanterra Parks and Resorts Inc., an authorized park concessionaire, may be available. Those services include the parking facility (fee required), Carver's Marketplace (food, beverages and restrooms) and gift shop. Contact Xanterra for operating hours at 605-574-2515.
Mount Rushmore social media and websites are not being monitored or updated during the shutdown and may not reflect current conditions.
The sculpture lights will not be turned on during the duration of the government shutdown.
Although South Dakota's state government has helped keep Mount Rushmore fully open during past shutdowns, there will be no state contribution this time.
"Given the winter season, the governor is not planning to use state funds to operate Mount Rushmore during the shutdown at this time," said Tony Venhuizen, chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard.
Jewel Cave
Jewel Cave National Monument is closed during the shutdown.
Badlands
Badlands National Park will remain open during the shutdown, but there will be no visitor services and hazardous or dangerous conditions may exist.
Highway 240 (the Loop Road) and Sage Creek Rim Road will remain open if weather conditions allow. Rangers will close roads if weather conditions are unsafe for travel. Pinnacles Overlook, Big Badlands Overlook, Cliff Shelf and the Notch Trail will remain open, but emergency services will be limited during the shutdown.
Because of the shutdown, the park’s social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.
Minuteman Missile site
Minuteman Missile National Historic Site is closed during the shutdown.
Wind Cave
Park roads, lookouts and trails at Wind Cave National Park remain open to visitors, but emergency and rescue services are limited.
There will be no National Park Service-provided visitor services at the park, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, facilities and road maintenance on roads NPS 5 and 6. The visitor center and cave are closed. The Elk Mountain Campground remains open, but the park is not providing services, including road maintenance or janitorial support. Highways 385 and 87 remain open and maintained.
The park’s social media and websites are not being monitored or updated during the shutdown and may not reflect current conditions.
Black Hills National Forest
A voice message Wednesday at the phone number of the Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City said, “You have reached Mystic Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. This U.S. Department of Agriculture office is currently closed due to the lapse in federal government funding. Please leave a voice mail, and we will return your message as soon as possible once funding has been restored.”
A notice at the top of the website of the Black Hills National Forest says, “Due to a lapse in federal funding, this USDA website will not be actively updated. Once funding has been reestablished, online operations will continue.”
BLM
A voice message at the phone number for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management office in Belle Fourche said the office is closed until further notice "due to a lapse in federal budgets."
The BLM’s website said that during the shutdown, the website is not being updated and may not reflect current conditions.
The majority of BLM-managed lands remain open to visitors; however, access may change without notice. There may be no BLM-provided visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities or road maintenance.
U.S. District Court
Court was in session and the federal courthouse was open Wednesday in Rapid City.