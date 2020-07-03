Noem, Thune greet President Trump at Ellsworth Air Force Base

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump was greeted Friday by Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. John Thune upon touching down at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Trump made his first visit to the Black Hills to watch the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore, the first display since 2009.

The president was joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Noem on Marine One to head toward the national monument. Trump’s daughter, Tiffany, was close behind and in one of four ospreys that accompanied the helicopter.

Before they arrived, the base buzzed preparing for the president’s arrival. At least one osprey took a turn around the base, and base personnel — including a service dog — checked the stairs the president would later walk down.