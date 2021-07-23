Noem wants widespread changes at prisons after complaints

The governor's office has released little information on the human resources investigation. She said Friday that state law kept her from releasing the report.

The former deputy warden, Jennifer Dreiske, has said in a statement that she "never wavered" in her duties of keeping staff safe and that she was fired without an explanation. The other fired or suspended officials have not spoken publicly about the allegations.

Noem said it was possible others would be fired. She has suspended her Cabinet Secretary who oversees the prison system and the director of a prison work program.

"Everybody's being evaluated," she said. "Every single person, and especially those in leadership."

The organization that advocates for government employees, the South Dakota State Employees Organization, has said complaints among prison employees statewide have become widespread in recent months and were prompted in part by a policy Noem initiated — requiring government workers to pay part of the premiums for their health insurance. She defended that policy, saying it would free up money for raises and make the health care plans financially viable.