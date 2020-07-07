Oglala Sioux Tribe shuts down nonessential travel for 3 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oglala-Sioux Tribe instituted a 72-hour lockdown Monday on the authority of an executive order of President Julian Bear Runner.

Dakota High Hawk with the tribe's COVID-19 Response Task Force made the announcement on behalf of President Bear Runner Monday.

The lockdown, which prohibits any non-essential travel to or from the reservation through July 9, is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order states that the homeless shelter will be open for non-intoxicated individuals and that the shelter-in-place order will be strictly enforced.

All tribal employees have been placed on administrative leave except for emergency personnel.