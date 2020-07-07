Oglala Sioux Tribe shuts down nonessential travel for 3 days

The Oglala-Sioux Tribe instituted a 72-hour lockdown Monday on the authority of an executive order of President Julian Bear Runner.
Dakota High Hawk with the tribe's COVID-19 Response Task Force made the announcement on behalf of President Bear Runner Monday.
The lockdown, which prohibits any non-essential travel to or from the reservation through July 9, is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order states that the homeless shelter will be open for non-intoxicated individuals and that the shelter-in-place order will be strictly enforced.
All tribal employees have been placed on administrative leave except for emergency personnel.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.