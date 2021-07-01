Organizations, Gov. Noem respond to state National Guard deployment to Texas border

Gov. Kristi Noem said she met Willis Johnson “just a while ago” while looking at old-fashioned cars.

She said Johnson has never been a political contributor of hers, and was introduced to him a short time ago through acquaintances and friends.

Noem announced this week she was deploying up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to Texas at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to secure the Texas-Mexico border. Johnson fit the bill with a $1 million donation to the state, the Associated Press reported.

Johnson lives in Tennessee and built Copart Inc., which is a publicly traded global business dealing with cars. He previously donated to President Donald Trump’s campaign and has given at least $2.3 million to federal campaigns over the last decade.

“This is an incredibly important issue for our country,” Noem said. “In my opinion, the National Guard is best suited for going down there and securing our border. This is what our National Guard does, and people need to remember they’re trained and equipped for missions to go into situations exactly like what we’re seeing.”