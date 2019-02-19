The Pennington County Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday another step in the county's jail renovation and expansion project.
The board unanimously voted for a $237,147 proposal from Black Creek Integrated Systems Corp. to expand the Pennington County Jail's detention security control system. Mike Kuhl, Pennington County building and grounds director, said the proposal fits into the jail expansion project's estimated technology budget of $338,000.
In December, commissioners awarded a $5.2 million bid to Scull Construction Service for the construction portion of the project. The entire project is budgeted at $7.1 million.
Kuhl said Black Creek Integrated Systems submitted the only bid. The $237,147 includes the project's "Alternate 1," the addition to the jail's administrative office area, which was part of the construction project bid awarded in December.
Bridge design approved
Commissioners also approved a work order for $75,524 from KLJ Engineering for structural design work on a bridge on South Rochford Road. The county's cost-share amount to pay is $15,104.82.
The paving of the 11-mile stretch of gravel between Deerfield Road and Rochford Road in the Black Hills was approved in 2017 after lively debates.
Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said the project is about 14 years in the making.
Rezone request postponed
Commissioners voted to postpone the second reading of a rezone request that is opposed by Rockerville residents.
The request comes from Borglum Historical Center, Inc., a seasonal museum in Keystone, and owner Duane Pankratz. It seeks to rezone two lots from general agricultural district to general commercial district. One of the lots is 19.419 acres and the other is 1.953, for a combined 21.372 acres.
On Feb. 5, commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of the requested rezone. On Tuesday, at the request of Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, they unanimously voted continuing the second reading to the next meeting, which is March 5. He said he visited with parties on both sides of the issue and hopes they could come to a compromise before then.