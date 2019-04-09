Pennington County declared itself a disaster site Tuesday.
A resolution titled "2019 March Blizzard and Flooding Resolution and Proclamation for Pennington County" passed unanimously during the Pennington County Board of Commissioners' special meeting to consider a declaration of local disaster from the March blizzard that paralyzed much of the state and its resultant flooding.
There was little discussion from the four board members present, minus Commissioner Mark DiSanto.
Approval of the resolution is the first step is a multi-tiered process toward receiving aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Dustin Willett, the county director of emergency management. Whether the county receives federal aid is a long way from being determined.
"It's the proverbial throwing the hat in the ring," Willett said.
Eligibility is based on the amount of damage. Pennington County, for instance, must have incurred at least $3.78 per person worth of damage from the storm to qualify. Based on the 2010 Census, that amounts to $381,621.
Willett said the county met that threshold after a bridge on 164th Avenue collapsed on March 22. A flooded Box Elder Creek dragged ice chunks into the 70-year-old bridge's support beams, which buckled. Last week, Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joseph Miller estimated a bridge replacement would cost between $500,000 and $800,000.
South Dakota Gov. Noem signed an emergency declaration for South Dakota on March 15. Her office at the time said the state may eventually request a presidential disaster declaration.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management is collecting disaster declarations from "several counties" that are still assessing damages, but DPS declined to provide a list of which counties have submitted declarations so far. DPS said the state will provide the information once the list is complete.
On Tuesday, Kristen Wileman, Noem's press secretary, told the Journal via email the state can't submit an official disaster declaration yet because the incident — in this case the flooding — is still ongoing.
FEMA procedure is to submit the request within 30 days of the end of the incident.
Severe spring flooding followed Winter Storm Ulmer, the so-called “bomb cyclone” on March 13-14 that brought 50 to 60 mph winds and dumped as much as 16-20 inches of snow across the county.
A quick warm-up soon followed, precipitating rapid snow melt. Swollen creeks and rivers channeled large chunks of ice down half-thawed waterways. Ice jams exacerbated already flooded river basins and drove chunks of frozen water through dams and bridges — like the one on 164th Avenue.
Most of South Dakota’s worst flooding is on the eastern side of the state, along the Big Sioux and James river basins and parts of the Missouri River.
In western South Dakota, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was hit hard. Many residents were stranded in their homes, and had to have supplies delivered by boat or horseback.
On March 22, Gov. Kristi Noem sent 13 members of the South Dakota Army National Guard to the reservation for three days to help the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s emergency management team and others provide water to approximately 8,000 tribal residents after flooding damaged a major waterline.
Extreme flooding is widespread across other Midwestern and Great Plains states. In Nebraska, Ulmer dumped up to 18 inches of snow in areas of the Panhandle and caused historic flooding in the central and eastern part of the state.
In March, President Donald Trump approved Nebraska and Iowa’s requests for federal disaster aid, to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Wileman said those were expedited due to the widespread and significant damage.
"South Dakota definitely has significant damages; however not catastrophic to the levels Nebraska and Iowa have seen where an expedited declaration is necessary," Wileman wrote. "Our office of Emergency Management remains in contact with FEMA officials."