Pennington County Commissioners will re-consider a request to apply for a grant that, if approved, would fund a study on mental health issues in western South Dakota.

The item is back on the county's agenda for its Aug. 21 regular meeting, after it was denied 3-2 during the board's Aug. 7 regular meeting.

During the Aug. 7 meeting, the request came from the county's Health and Human Services department, asking for board approval to submit a proposal to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. 

The proposal sought to hire a consultant who would study behavioral and mental health needs in South Dakota, particularly in the western portion of the state. It would have cost about $118,000. 

Once submitted, it would be up to the Helmsley Charitable Trust to approve the proposal. If approved, the trust would have funded the study. 

