The Pennington County Commission approved the payment of $87,140.63 in penalties to the Internal Revenue Service.
Before the five county commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building to authorize the payment, some of them made comments about the IRS and also the state Department of Legislative Audit, which audits the county regularly.
Commissioner Mark DiSanto said, “Boy, the IRS is getting pretty tight.”
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said, “I’m just a little disappointed in our own state audits, that they come by and do that every year and they didn’t catch it.”
The IRS imposed the penalties Oct. 2 after examining the county's employment tax records during the summer.
The examination turned up a problem in a longstanding county payroll practice. For 30 years, the county paid employees at the end of each month but also allowed employees to request some of their pay in what was called a “mid-month draw.”
The county did not withhold payroll taxes from the mid-month checks. Instead, the county applied the taxes to each employees’ total monthly pay and withheld the taxes from the end-of-the-month checks.
The IRS said the county should also have subjected the mid-month checks to withholding and should have remitted mid-month payroll taxes to the federal government, instead of waiting until the end of the month to do both. The penalties imposed by the IRS apply to the three years covered by the examination, 2016 through 2018.
Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler, who succeeded former auditor Julie Pearson in January, said she has conferred with a certified public accountant who said there are no grounds to appeal the penalties. But the accountant said it might be possible to get one year of the penalties abated, and Mohler said she has made that request to the IRS.
The county is fixing the problems cited in the IRS examination by eliminating the mid-month draw and changing from a monthly to a biweekly payroll cycle, Mohler said.