After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a formal impeachment inquiry has been launched against President Donald Trump, the Journal asked some residents in Pennington County what they thought of the decision.
Pelosi said Tuesday that a whistleblower’s account of a July phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky, where Trump asked Zelinsky to investigate former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, led to the decision.
In a transcript released Wednesday by the White House of the July phone call, Trump told Zelinsky: “I would like for you to do us a favor.” The Associated Press reported Trump urged Zelinsky to work with Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer.
Trump denies any wrongdoing, saying Wednesday, "It’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history, probably in history.”
The Journal spoke with several Pennington County residents Wednesday in downtown Rapid City and at Rushmore Mall about the impeachment inquiry. Most agreed with Trump’s assessment of the situation. Others said the action is appropriate.
Here’s what they had to say:
"I support the Democrats because he is not above the law and he's broken the law. He needs to be held accountable."
— Shannon Caperton, Rapid City
"The Democrats are set in their ways and want to do anything to stop Trump. This is another witchhunt. They are dividing America on purpose."
— Clayton Hood, Box Elder
"He has done great things for us, but if these allegations are true, they do need to be looked at."
— Connie Jilnich, Rapid City
"He's a liar and a criminal. He should have been impeached a long time ago. I'm glad they are finally starting to do it. It took them long enough."
— Tony Lone Wolf, Rapid City
"I believe the president. The Democrats aren't doing anything to improve things. This is a distraction from the real issues."
— Mary Jane Miller, Rapid City
"He didn't do anything wrong. This is Mueller all over again and we're tired of it. Let him continue doing what he is doing."
— James Hebah, Rapid City