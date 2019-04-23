A recently collapsed bridge on 164th Avenue in rural Pennington County will be replaced, commissioners decided Tuesday.
The Board of Commissioners held a special meeting, their second of the month, to discuss the fate of the now-closed bridge near New Underwood. It collapsed March 22 when a large chunk of ice swept down a swollen Box Elder Creek and crashed into the bridge's center support beams.
Commissioners unanimously approved the proposal to build a new 16-by-16 concrete, steel girder bridge, plus an additional $12,000 to remove the existing one, for a total cost of $169,520.
They also approved a motion to declare the collapsed bridge as an emergency since safe alternate access is not available to at least five local residents, and a motion to declare the existing bridge as surplus, so the county can dispose of it.
During previous meetings, commissioners discussed various options, including replacing the bridge versus improving a minimum-maintenance road near the bridge. During those meetings, landowners who live near the bridge lobbied for a bridge replacement over reconstructing the road, 230th Street, along the section line.
County Highway Superintendent Joseph Miller presented two proposals from Hermosa-based Corr Construction Services Inc. — one to build a new steel girder bridge for $157,520 and another to install a used bridge for $107,000. A third option, Miller said, would be to reconstruct 230th Street, estimated to cost about $470,570 if a contractor hauled the base course material, or $132,470 if the county highway department hauled the material.
Miller lined up all three options in a 100-year cost analysis, which predicted that the total cost of building and maintaining 230th Street as a gravel road would cost a total of $13.58 million over the next century. A fully designed two-lane bridge would cost about $15.7 million, while the steel bridge would cost $10.9 million. The 100-year cost estimates for the bridges were based on replacing them every 33 years.
Jack Corr, president of Corr Construction, however, said that while a bridge's lifespan is difficult to determine, he thought a 50- to 60-year lifespan was a safe bet. The current, now-defunct bridge, is a three-span timber beam bridge, meaning it is made of treated lumber. It was built in 1949.
"The 33 year lifespan is short at best," Corr said.
The option the commissioners chose, $169,520 to build a new bridge and remove the existing one, is a steep drop from initial replacement cost estimates. Last month, Miller estimated that a fully designed, fully constructed two-lane concrete bridge would cost $500,000 to $800,000 and take about two years to build.
Corr told commissioners the bridge approved Tuesday is a single-lane bridge, about the same width as the one that is there now, and already designed. Removing the design phase significantly cuts down on time and expense, he said.
He estimated the new bridge will be installed by the end of July.