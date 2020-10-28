 Skip to main content
Person brandishing two weapons arrested at Noem's campaign stop for Trump
Person brandishing two weapons arrested at Noem's campaign stop for Trump

A photo obtained from Twitter shows Gov. Kristi Noem (center) and former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (left) on the campaign trail for President Trump in Bangor, Maine on Wednesday morning.

While on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in Maine on Wednesday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem's security detail "responded" to a person brandishing two weapons who was arrested, policy director Maggie Seidel said.

Seidel confirmed the incident with the Journal and said Noem and her detail were not injured.

"At no time was she personally in harm's way," Seidel said.

Noem was seen in Bangor, Maine in the morning with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and plans to stop in New Hampshire on the campaign trail Wednesday. She was in Omaha, NE Tuesday night for a Trump rally.

Her previous campaign stops include Texas and Wisconsin last week, and upcoming stops in Florida.

This is a developing story. The Journal will update this when more information is available.

