Pine Ridge Reservation deals with water restrictions; FEMA officials visit in wake of storm

FEMA visits OST

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency meet with Oglala Sioux Tribal Leadership following OST President Frank Star Comes Out's state of emergency declaration from Winter Storm Diaz. 

 courtesy photo

From too much frozen water to not enough — on top of dealing with a state of emergency from recent winter storms, the Pine Ridge Reservation is now working through a water crisis.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued a water restriction for most of the reservation on Monday, citing access issues due to the significant snowfall.

OST Emergency Management

Road crews on the Pine Ridge Reservation worked around the clock to clear roads for first responders during Winter Storm Diaz.

“Our department has been unable to access most of our stations to keep the water flowing like normal operations,” they wrote in the notice. “As a result, certain portions of our service area have experienced low or no water pressure.”

Areas under the restriction are Kyle to Pine Ridge, including Sharps Corner, Rockyford, Cuny Table, Red Shirt Table, Evergreen, Porcupine, KILI housing, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek School, homes located east of Pine Ridge and Slim Buttes to the Prairie Winds Casino.

Household use of water should be limited to avoid overburdening the system, OST wrote in the release. In addition, residents are asked to check livestock tanks, homes and yard hydrants for leaks.

The water restriction will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Truck Blocking Highway

A semi truck and trailer blocking a major highway on the Pine Ridge Reservation during Winter Storm Diaz.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Pine Ridge this week to meet with Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out following his Dec. 17 state of emergency declaration.

Alicia Running Eagle, who handles public relations for the tribal president’s office, told the Journal Tuesday a press conference is planned to for sometime this week to talk about the state of emergency. Running Eagle said there have not been any deaths reported in relation to the storm.

OST State of Emergency Proclamation Part I

Part I of President Frank Star Comes Out's state of emergency proclamation for the Oglala Sioux Tribe due to Winter Storm Diaz.
OST State of Emergency Proclamation Part II

Part II of President Frank Star Comes Out's state of emergency proclamation for the Oglala Sioux Tribe due to Winter Storm Diaz.

Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow while still counting fatalities and striving to recover from the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations. At a briefing Tuesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged people to stay home and out of the "treacherous" conditions. "If you are trying to get into the city of Buffalo, please stay out unless you're emergency personnel, unless you're a first responder, unless you're authorized in an emergency situation," Poloncarz said. Mayor Byron Brown's office announced seven additional storm-related deaths Tuesday, bringing Buffalo's total to 27, along with at least seven suburban fatalities. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in a region known for harsh winter weather. The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) more snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo. It is the second-largest city in New York, with about 275,000 residents.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

