Pine Ridge Reservation deals with water restrictions; FEMA officials visit in wake of storm

From too much frozen water to not enough — on top of dealing with a state of emergency from recent winter storms, the Pine Ridge Reservation is now working through a water crisis.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued a water restriction for most of the reservation on Monday, citing access issues due to the significant snowfall.

“Our department has been unable to access most of our stations to keep the water flowing like normal operations,” they wrote in the notice. “As a result, certain portions of our service area have experienced low or no water pressure.”

Areas under the restriction are Kyle to Pine Ridge, including Sharps Corner, Rockyford, Cuny Table, Red Shirt Table, Evergreen, Porcupine, KILI housing, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek School, homes located east of Pine Ridge and Slim Buttes to the Prairie Winds Casino.

Household use of water should be limited to avoid overburdening the system, OST wrote in the release. In addition, residents are asked to check livestock tanks, homes and yard hydrants for leaks.

The water restriction will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are in Pine Ridge this week to meet with Oglala Sioux Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out following his Dec. 17 state of emergency declaration.

Alicia Running Eagle, who handles public relations for the tribal president’s office, told the Journal Tuesday a press conference is planned to for sometime this week to talk about the state of emergency. Running Eagle said there have not been any deaths reported in relation to the storm.